Hundred Grand Hybrid: Stellantis' Windsor Assembly Plant Marks Production of 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid rolled off the production line today amid a gathering of employees at the Stellantis Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant to celebrate the milestone model of the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment. (PRNewswire)

Team members celebrate production of 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid minivan at Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant

Production of Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid began on December 1, 2016 , as a 2017 model

100,000th vehicle is a 2023 Brilliant Black Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Touring L model

Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment and remains the only minivan eligible for a full $7,500 federal tax credit

The ultimate family vehicle, the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is the No. 3 top selling plug-in hybrid since launching in 2016

Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid offers best of both worlds with an all-electric range of 32 miles, 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and total range of 520 miles

Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid jump-started Chrysler brand on its path to an electrified future, which will feature the first all-electric Chrysler vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric Chrysler brand portfolio in 2028

For more information on the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, visit Chrysler.com

The 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid rolled off the production line today amid a gathering of employees at the Stellantis Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant to celebrate the milestone model of the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment.

Production of the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid began on December 1, 2016, with a 2023 Brilliant Black Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Touring L model serving as the 100,000th produced.

The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid remains the only minivan eligible for a full $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any available state and local tax credits. It is the No. 3 top-selling plug-in hybrid since launching in 2016 and the fifth best-selling plug-in hybrid over the last 10 years.

The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

"Congratulations to the entire team at Windsor Assembly Plant on production of the 100,000th ultimate family vehicle, the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid jump-started the Chrysler brand's electrified journey, and we continue to build on this foundation to deliver the first all-electric Chrysler vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric Chrysler brand portfolio in 2028."

The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid delivers an all-electric range of 32 miles, efficiency of 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a total range of 520 miles, delivering peace of mind to customers through a Stellantis-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine.

Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration.

The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid also offers seven-passenger seating, more interior capacity than any other plug-in hybrid in the industry, and Pacifica has more standard safety features than any other vehicle in its class.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented nearly 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler

Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis