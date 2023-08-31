Something to Fall for: Stauffer's® SNAPS™ Apple Cinnamon and Pumpkin Spice

YORK, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With seasons changing, it's time for fall flavors and the 150+ year-old, but rapidly growing* cookie-brand Stauffer's® is answering the autumnal call with limited edition releases of Stauffer's SNAPS™ Pumpkin Spice cookies and the debut of a new flavor, Stauffer's SNAPS Apple Cinnamon.

Available now through late November at Weis Markets, Wegmans, Tops, Food City, and many more of your favorite national retailers. (PRNewswire)

These limited-edition snap cookies have an emphasis on clean, natural ingredients; they're made with no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors or colors, and are peanut-free.

While the ingredients have changed, there is absolutely no compromise in taste. Apple and cinnamon flavors palpably shine through the Stauffer's SNAPS Apple Cinnamon. Previously named Stauffer's SNAPS Apple Pie, the brand adjusted names to accurately represent the main flavor profiles and ingredient updates.

Stauffer's SNAPS Pumpkin Spice showcases a mix of fall flavor favorites like pumpkin, ginger, molasses, nutmeg, and cloves, which immediately hit your nose as soon as you open a bag.

The cookies have the crispy, crunchy texture the Stauffer's SNAPS brand is known and loved for as well as a gratifying and ASMR-quality "snap" when you break them in half.

"The Stauffer's SNAPS update first introduced with our everyday Ginger and Lemon flavors last year have been a tremendous hit," said Geoffrey Guilfoile, Brand Manager at Stauffer's. "These refined seasonal flavors are irresistible, and we are thrilled for this launch."

Available now through late November at Weis Markets, Wegmans, Tops, Food City, and many more of your favorite national retailers, fall into the season with these delicious and cozy cookies.

About Stauffer's®

Stauffer's® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji America Inc. and is best recognized for its Animal Crackers Original. The company, founded by David F. Stauffer in 1871, has evolved since its humble beginnings, but has stayed true to its roots by remaining in its York, PA-based headquarters, which has helped Central Pennsylvania become known as the Snack Food Capital of the World. Over the years, the company has added full lines of baked snacks including the popular SNAPS™, Whales® Baked Cheddar Crackers, seasonal favorites and more – all made in the U.S.A.

*Stauffer's SNAPS® (up 43.5%) outpaces category growth over prepackaged cookies (up 14.8%) in the past year. Source: NielsenIQ Homescan Panel in Total Outlets for Latest 52 Weeks Ending 7/29

Stauffer's Logo (PRNewsfoto/D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc.