Xebia wins a Google Cloud Sales Partner Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia is a leading digital transformation consultancy firm that helps organizations adopt and use cloud computing, security, machine learning, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

The company's dedicated Google Cloud practice has over 100 certified Google Cloud experts worldwide and has the mission to be recognized as the authority in Google Cloud.

A significant milestone toward attaining this mission came in the form of the 2023 Google Cloud Sales Partner award for the Benelux region. Xebia was recognized as the 'Partner of the Year' at the 2023 Google Cloud Next Conference.

This award recognizes Xebia's outstanding performance in several areas that contribute to the growth of Google Cloud business, including customer satisfaction, technical expertise, and innovation.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Xebia as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

With a proven track record as a Google Cloud partner since 2017, Xebia has successfully guided numerous customers in the Benelux region to embrace the full potential of Google Cloud. "We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud," said Maarten Koster, Commercial Lead for Google Cloud within Xebia. "This award acknowledges our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for helping our customers succeed with Google Cloud. Over the past year, our Google Cloud revenue has tripled."

Xebia has been exceptionally successful with big enterprise customers who are digitizing their core business based on data-related initiatives and big migrations from on-premises infrastructure to the Google Cloud. "Xebia has invested heavily in expanding the team with additional Google Cloud consultants and a dedicated support organization. This has resulted in a strong foundation for sustained growth." said Maarten Koster.

The cloud is becoming increasingly complex, with an ever-increasing wide variety of services and pricing models, making it difficult for businesses to keep track of their cloud costs. Xebia has a dedicated Google Cloud team that enables clients to adopt the Google Cloud in a secure, effective, and cost-efficient way.

"Xebia is working according to the philosophy You Build it, You Run it, You Own it. Our team has the technical know-how and creates best practices to support our clients with the Google Cloud architecture improvements and Cloud Financial Management (FinOps)," said Martijn van de Grift, Google Cloud Technical Lead within Xebia. "We are proud of what we have accomplished. Our dedicated support and expertise easily saved several clients over EUR one million a year," said Martijn.

"One of the things that I admire the most about Xebia is its commitment to building a strong technical team. We have created a culture where employees are encouraged to share their knowledge and expertise about Google Cloud in the market. This has led to Xebia becoming a co-founder of the Google Cloud User Group Benelux and a leading authorized training partner of Google Cloud," said Maarten Koster.



This award is the latest in a series of recognition by Google Cloud. In 2022, Jorge Liauw Calo (Practice lead Security) was named 2022 Google Cloud Partner All-Star in Solutions Engineering & Delivery. Maarten Koster was named a Google Cloud Partner All-Star in Sales.

"We are excited to see what the future holds for Xebia and Google Cloud," said Martijn van de Grift. "We are committed to getting the most out of Google Cloud for our customers, by expanding our Google Cloud services portfolio, and we look forward to continuing our work with Google in the years to come."

About Xebia:

Xebia is a digital transformation leader, serving top-250 global companies with comprehensive IT solutions. Operating in 16 countries with development centers across the US, Latin America, Western Europe, Poland, Nordics, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Xebia's experts specialize in Technology Consulting, Software Engineering, Product Development, Data & AI, Cloud, Low Code, Agile Transformation & DevSecOps, and Quality Assurance.

For more information about Xebia, please visit Xebia.com

