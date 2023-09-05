Alef and Discountcell Partner to Provide CBRS-Enabled Private Wireless Solutions to Public Sector Agencies

Subscriptions to Alef's Private Mobile Networks Connectivity platform can now be purchased with NASPO ValuePoint through Discountcell, Simplifying the State Procurement Process

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef, a mobile connectivity SaaS platform company, and Discountcell, a government reseller and contract holder, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Discountcell will serve as Alef's reseller, making the company's CBRS and 4G/5G-enabled private wireless solutions available to the Public Sector through Discountcell's National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) contracts.

Alef contributes to IT modernization efforts across the public sector by simplifying access to private mobile networks.

"As the Public Sector continues advancements in the modernization of their existing systems and provide better and better services to communities and educational institutions across the country, Alef is excited and honored to partner with Discountcell, and offer our private 4G/5G connectivity platform to its customer base," said Mike Mulica, CEO of Alef.

Alef's Private Mobile Networks Connectivity SaaS Platform enables public agencies to stand up their private mobile networks in days, seamlessly integrate private mobile network security and controls with their existing security infrastructure, and manage it using their existing network management platform.

"The powerful addition of Alef's IT-centric mobile connectivity platform to Discountcell's Private 4G and 5G line card will furnish Discountcell with a fully virtualized Core and SIM offering," said Jim Jacobellis, SVP of Sales and Technology Partners at Alef. "This partnership means that Discountcell can combine their existing CBRS and EBS radio products with an Alef 4G or 5G Core for a new breed of private mobile network offering, one that looks like an extension of their customers' existing LAN network and interworks with existing Wi-Fi controls."

"Now more than ever, our customers are looking at CBRS and Private 4G/5G as a means of taking control of their wireless future," said Craig King, Executive VP at Discountcell - Gov and Enterprise Connectivity Experts - NASPO ValuePoint Contract Holder. "With the addition of Alef's Private Mobile Connectivity SaaS Platform to our offering, agencies can now have access to a CBRS or EBS architecture that is easy to use and is very similar to Wi-Fi."

One of the organizations that is taking advantage of CBRS and the Alef offering is The Quilt (a consortium of the country's advanced regional networking organizations supporting research and education). "We are very excited that our members can now take advantage of the partnership between Alef and Discountcell through the NASPO contract," commented Jen Leasure, President of the Quilt.

Simplified access to 4G and 5G-enabled private mobile networks contributes to ongoing IT modernization efforts across the Public Sector. As legacy systems are increasingly replaced with agile, microservice-focused models, the modernization journey is moving away from obtaining hardware to procuring connectivity robust enough to power data-intensive applications while ensuring security controls the public sector agencies are already using with the existing Wi-Fi and LAN networks.

About Alef:

Alef is the ONLY mobile connectivity SaaS platform company that gives public sector organizations the independence to create, customize, and control their own private network infrastructure. Featuring simple and IT-centric secure integration, fast deployment, and unparalleled performance and economics, its solution removes long deployment times and the complexity of working with mobile network operators and revolutionizes how Public Sector organizations unlock mobility and productivity.

To learn more about Alef, please visit https://www.alefedge.com/

About Discountcell:

Discountcell is a certified woman-owned small business, DOT DBE and NASPO Valuepoint Wireless contract holder. With over 20 state contracts allowing state, local, and education entities to purchase cellular-based hardware and accessories, Discountcell offers a simple and easy path for purchases. As an experienced government reseller and contract holder, we understand the purchase process and assist agencies in meeting purchasing guidelines. We have deep technical expertise and experience deploying equipment in many different projects and environments.

