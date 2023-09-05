Cutting-edge defense industrial products of Viettel Group will be presented at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO) 2023

KIELCE, Poland, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group, a leading corporation in the defense sector of Vietnam, has announced its participation in the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO), to be held from the 5th to the 8th of September, 2023, in Kielce, Poland.

Viettel attends the largest military exhibition in Europe for the first time (PRNewswire)

This marks the first time a Vietnamese enterprise has participated and showcased its products and innovations at MSPO, highlighting the potential business development opportunities for Viettel in the European defense industry sector. Viettel will be joining other renowned global brands, such as WB Group, Thales, Lockheed Martin. Viettel Booth is at Hall G, Stand G31.

The 31st edition of MSPO is one of Europe's three largest annual defense exhibitions and ranks 9th among the top 100 largest military exhibitions in the world. Covering a vast area of 34,000 square meters, the event will feature over 700 companies and host more than 60 delegations from 36 countries. The event showcases millions of defense products and technologies, attracting over 25,000 visitors annually.

Viettel will present a range of military products across various technological generations, on par with major global players, in diverse fields, such as communications, electronic warfare, radar, optoelectronics, simulation models, UAVs, private networks for the military, and other defense products. With 70 products on display, Viettel aims to demonstrate its comprehensive research and production capabilities. The company's participation in MSPO 2023 is driven by the goal of expanding business opportunities, fostering multinational partnerships, and promoting Vietnam's defense industry on the global stage.

Mr. Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO of Viettel High Tech, a subsidiary of Viettel Group specializing in the defense industry, expressed his thoughts on the occasion: "Having core technology in our hands is a solid foundation for Viettel as we enter and penetrate international markets. Vietnamese defense products have met customer requirements, and we are confident and committed to providing continuously updated and improved products to serve end-users." He further emphasized, "We believe that this event will enhance Viettel's position in the global market and make a positive contribution to the development of Vietnam's high-tech industry."

About Viettel Group

Viettel Group is Vietnam's leading brand, operating in 11 countries and territories. Its services cater to a customer base of more than 130 million people worldwide, across Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The defense industry is one of Viettel's key areas, and the company has successfully researched, developed, and manufactured numerous modern military products and pieces of equipment, significantly contributing to the development of Vietnam's defense industry.

About Viettel High Tech

Viettel High Tech is the R&D arm of Viettel Group in the high-tech industry. It continuously expands its research, mastery, and production of urgently needed weapons and technical equipment, as well as new-generation weapons. Currently, Viettel High Tech is focused on promoting the export of "Make in Vietnam" products to major markets around the world.

Media Contact

Mrs. Le Thuy Mai (Alicia) – Head of Marcom

Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation, Viettel Group

mailt@viettel.com.vn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation