SHL Telemedicine: Half-year results 2023 and Conference Call Scheduled for September 21, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, ZURICH and NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) (NASDAQ: SHLT) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that it will issue its Half-year 2023 results before market opens on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The conference call for investors, journalists, and analysts to discuss the half-year results 2023 will be hosted by Erez Nachtomy, CEO, and Amir Hai, CFO, and has been scheduled for:

Date: Thursday, 21 September 2023

Time: 4 pm CET / 10 am ET / 5 pm Israel Time

The conference call can be accessed live via the dial-in numbers:

From Europe +41 (0)58 310 50 00

From the UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

From the USA +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From Israel +972 3763 1173

Toll free: 1 80 921 44 27

Local: +972 3763 1173

Other international numbers are available here.

After the presentation, there will be an open Q&A. The conference call is scheduled to last 40-60 minutes and will be held in English.

The press release and the presentation slides will be made available at the company website www.shl-telemedicine.com at 7.00 am CET on 21 September 2023.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200). For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

