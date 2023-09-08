PallyCon introducing DRM License Cipher: A Shield Against Software-Level DRM Vulnerabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PallyCon, a leading provider of content security and multi-DRM solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of new feature PallyCon DRM License Cipher that will combat the vulnerabilities in software-level DRM solutions.

In today's digital era, the protection of digital content is more crucial than ever. Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems stand as the first line of defense, ensuring that copyrighted content remains secure and accessible only to authorized users. However, vulnerabilities in software-level DRM solutions have posed significant challenges to content security. PallyCon is excited to unveil a formidable solution that combats these vulnerabilities head-on - PallyCon DRM License Cipher.

Understanding the Challenge

Software-level DRM implementations have historically been susceptible to various attacks. Malicious actors exploit weak points in the software to reverse engineer content decryption methods, tamper with license request responses, and compromise sensitive content keys. This not only threatens the content owners' revenues but also tarnishes their intellectual property rights.

A Multilayered Defense: DRM License Cipher

DRM License Cipher is not just another security product; it's a paradigm shift in content protection. PallyCon's solution serves as an impenetrable shield against software-level DRM vulnerabilities, restoring confidence in the security of your digital assets.

Key Features of DRM License Cipher

Advanced Encryption Techniques: PallyCon employs sophisticated encryption algorithms to safeguard license request challenge and response data. By locking down these critical components of DRM communication, PallyCon thwarts attempts to generate forged requests or extract sensitive content keys. Whitebox Cryptography Brilliance: Elevating our solution's security prowess, whitebox cryptography is applied to fortify the custom encryption key. Even if attackers breach the application, they'll face an impenetrable barrier protecting the very heart of content security. AppSealing: Fortifying the Perimeter: Building on this formidable foundation, PallyCon has incorporated AppSealing, a dynamic application security solution that ensures the user's service application is armed against a multitude of threats. Root detection, anti-reverse engineering, tamper detection, memory protection, and screen recording prevention come together to create an impenetrable fortress for the user's content. : Building on this formidable foundation,has incorporated AppSealing, a dynamicsolution that ensuresservice application is armed against a multitude of threats. Root detection, anti-reverse engineering, tamper detection, memory protection, and screen recording prevention come together to create an impenetrable fortress forcontent.

Embrace the Future: Empower Your DRM with PallyCon's Countermeasure Solution

As the digital landscape evolves, so do the threats that challenge content protection. PallyCon DRM License Cipher solution represents a quantum leap in securing software-level DRM against vulnerabilities. It's time to safeguard users' content with a multilayered approach that combines cutting-edge encryption, whitebox cryptography, and the unparalleled defenses of AppSealing.

Join the revolution. Strengthen your DRM, protect your content. Unveil the future of content security today with PallyCon's groundbreaking countermeasure solution.



About PallyCon

PallyCon is a premium content protection service from INKA Entworks Inc. Trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti Piracy services, Transcoding and packaging service and App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.

For more info, visit PallyCon or mail obiz@inka.co.kr

View original content:

SOURCE PallyCon