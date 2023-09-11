Amcor to present at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on September 13, 2023

ZURICH, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions will present at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday September 13, 2023.

Amcor's CEO Ron Delia is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at 2.00pm Pacific time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast please click here.

A replay of the presentation will be available after the presentation ends at www.amcor.com/investors under 'presentations'.

For further information please contact:

Damon Wright

Vice President Investor Relations

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor people generated $14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

View original content:

SOURCE Amcor