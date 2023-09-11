Infinite Blue Marks 10 Years Providing Organizations with Leading Edge Technology and Solutions to Achieve Enterprise Resilience

Company helps organizations worldwide, including four of the Fortune 10, plan for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters, cybercrime, geopolitical risk, and other business disruptions

AUDUBON, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Blue , the leader in total enterprise resilience, is celebrating a decade of delivering leading-edge technology and solutions that empower organizations to plan for, respond to, and recover from business disruptions amid increasingly volatile threats.

"The traditional standards of preparedness are no longer enough," said Infinite Blue CEO Frank Shultz . "Because disruptions are increasingly frequent and severe, achieving total enterprise resilience is essential for a business to compete and survive, and we're proud that, for 10 years, we have been helping some of the most complex and high-profile organizations achieve just that."

In the past, business continuity and disaster recovery plans have focused on meeting minimum compliance standards. They often rely on a patchwork of vendors, platforms, and manual processes that prove ineffective when a real incident occurs.

Founded in 2013, Infinite Blue delivers advanced technology and solutions that empower organizations to reach total enterprise resilience. This higher standard of preparedness allows entities to identify threats earlier, predict downstream impacts, engage the entire enterprise, respond dynamically, recover quickly, and continuously improve.

The company's award-winning platform, BC in the Cloud , is currently used by hundreds of companies, including four of the Fortune 10. And, last year, Infinite Blue launched Cenari , a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates planning, threat intelligence, mass notification, and incident response into a single, seamlessly unified platform.

"In today's risk environment, organizations cannot prevent incidents from occurring," continued Shultz. "They must have the people, systems, and mindset that allows them to respond effectively and recover completely."

The Infinite Blue team is comprised of business continuity and disaster recovery experts, innovators, and entrepreneurs that are responsible for the leading resilience technology, solutions, and best practices from the past 20 years. In August, the company was named to the Inc. 5000 List –an annual ranking of America's fastest-growing companies–for the second time.

To learn more about Infinite Blue's enterprise resilience solutions, visit infiniteblue.com .

