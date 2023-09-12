FanDuel Marks Responsible Gaming Education Month with Major Investment in its Responsible Gaming Ambassador Program

-- Global Soccer Icon Carli Lloyd and PGA TOUR's Tom Kim Join RG Team --

Power of FanDuel's Talent Roster, Partnerships and New Creative Efforts Coming Together to Educate Fans on Responsible Play

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Responsible Gaming Education Month, and FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, is making major investments in its responsible gaming advocacy efforts with the additions of global soccer icon Carli Lloyd and PGA TOUR rising star Tom Kim who will join FanDuel's RG Ambassador Craig Carton this season. FanDuel is also introducing a comprehensive series of new initiatives that will leverage a unique combination of talent, content and partnerships to further the company's efforts to educate fans on the importance of playing responsibly.

FanDuel will hold its second annual Play Well Day on September 26. This employee-only event will focus on the company’s commitment to building a culture that is always focused on customer protection. (PRNewswire)

New Responsible Gaming Ambassadors

Soccer icon Carli Lloyd and rising golf star Tom Kim are the newest FanDuel Responsible Gaming Ambassadors. Both Lloyd and Kim will partner with FanDuel to raise awareness of the importance of responsible play and the tools that FanDuel provides to fans to manage their play, including deposit limits, wager limits, time limits and more. They will appear in future responsible gaming content and join Carton, as well as NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and Kay Adams, Host of FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, in bespoke advertising to promote responsible play.

"I am excited to be joining the FanDuel team as a Responsible Gaming Ambassador," said Lloyd. "As sports gambling continues to become more accessible, I think it is critical fans adopt a mindset that gambling is supposed to be a form of entertainment and that tools are available to them within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to stay in control of the way they play. I'm eager to help my fellow ambassadors spread the word on the Play Well lifestyle."

"When evaluating a potential partnership with FanDuel, I knew I wanted to be able to use my platform to advocate for responsible play," said Kim. "It is clear everyone at FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously, and I am proud to join their team as a Responsible Gaming Ambassador and raise awareness among my fans, especially those around my age, and the golf community on and off the course."

New Responsible Gaming Content

This month, FanDuel will premiere its new responsible gaming advertising campaign. FanDuel's first bespoke television creative entitled "The System" is back but with a new iteration created by FanDuel's internal creative team. Part two of the multi-media campaign, viewable here, is backed by significant media investment and will air throughout the football season. The advertising heroes FanDuel's Play Well tools like wager and time limits that customers can set up for responsible gaming play.

FanDuel also recently paired Carton, host of FS1's The Carton Show, with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel TV host Kay Adams together on new responsible gaming content for fans, including a candid podcast style discussion about problem gambling and its associated risks. During the series the stars will discuss the tools and resources available to help fans always stay in control. In addition, the trio will be featured in a new social series entitled "FanDuel FanDial" where they will be live calling and surprising fans with video calls. During the calls, which capture fans' genuine reactions, the trio use their impromptu conversations to walk fans through the self-service responsible gaming tools available on the platform. All content will be featured on FanDuel social media channels in the coming weeks.

"Spreading the message of responsible gaming is deeply important to me, and I'm proud to continue working with FanDuel to raise awareness for problem gambling and the tools available to address it," said Carton. "Working with colleagues like Kay and Gronk help destigmatize problem gambling and more importantly help make betting responsibly cool. Adding two more stars, Carli and Tom, to the team is exciting and I can't wait to collaborate with them. The initiatives we are highlighting during Responsible Gaming Education Month have a year-round impact, and I look forward to elevating our voice to protect as many fans as possible."

Educational Course with Front Office Sports

FanDuel is proud to announce it is partnering with Front Office Sports to launch a groundbreaking and first of its kind free responsible gaming educational course housed within Front Office Sports' Learning platform in early 2024. The course will cover the fundamentals of responsible play and the ever-changing sportsbook industry. Upon completion, visitors will be able to add a badge to their LinkedIn profiles and feature the certification on their resumes. Those interested in signing up can visit fos-learning.com.

"We believe that educating the sports industry at large on what responsible gaming means is an equally important part of our mission to promoting responsible play with consumers," said Alison Kutler, FanDuel Sustainability and Responsible Gaming Vice President. "I'm delighted to partner with Front Office Sports to break new ground and have training available that drives a culture of RG in our industry."

FanDuel's Second Annual Play Well Day

On September 26, FanDuel will hold its second annual Play Well Day, hosted in New York City and broadcast to employees across the globe. This employee-only event will focus on the company's commitment to building a culture that is always focused on customer protection. Play Well Day will include all-day seminars with both FanDuel executives and industry leaders and our RG Ambassadors who will discuss the everyday role each employee plays in promoting safer play for fans.

"FanDuel remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting responsible gaming, and we're thrilled to be rolling out this series of programming to mark Responsible Gaming Education Month," said Kutler. "Bringing Carli and Tom on as RG ambassadors who can spread the message of safer play combined with debuting new advertising, social media content and a Front Office Sports training, highlight how we want to elevate the standard for operator efforts on responsible gaming."

All of these initiatives play a key role in Flutter's global sustainability strategy, the Positive Impact Plan. Focused on leveraging universal principles to promote responsible gaming across global markets where Flutter operates, the Group has set a goal for 50% of online customers globally to be using a responsible gaming tool by the end of 2026.

For more information on FanDuel and its commitment to responsible gaming, visit https://www.fanduel.com/rg.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering, daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV its broadly distributed linear cable television and leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, (LON: FLTR) the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands.

