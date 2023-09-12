Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Dealerships and Industry Stakeholders Set to "Come Together" at the Procede Software Conference (PSC) to Collaborate and Drive Advancement of Excede

Procede Software is thrilled to host another record-breaking number of customers, Certified Partners, OEMs, and industry influencers at the 2023 PSC at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, September 13 and 14.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced they have once again achieved record-breaking attendance at its sold-out 2023 PSC. Hundreds of customers, certified partners, OEMs, and other industry influencers will "Come Together"—the conference theme—at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego in the city's historic Gaslamp Quarter, September 13 and 14, for two full days of not-to-be-missed keynote presentations, product releases, deep dives, working sessions, and signature special events.

Larry Kettler, CEO, said, "At Procede, listening to our customers and delivering products and enhancements that have a meaningful impact on their businesses is our number one priority. We are thrilled to once again be bringing stakeholders from every area of our industry together at the PSC to demonstrate in person what we have been working on, to collaborate, and to listen to and learn from the people who use Excede every day." Kettler continued, "This is such a special event, and we have so many exciting things in store—we're looking forward to seeing everyone in person!"

At this year's conference, the company will showcase major advancements that will be available in the upcoming release of its industry-leading dealer management system, Excede 10.4, which is currently in pilot at numerous dealerships across North America. They will also be highlighting significant enhancements and ongoing development to Excede Additional Solutions such as Barcode Scanning, Asset Management, and Lease-Rental, as well as their business intelligence solution set. Many of the company's growing list of Certified Partners will be on hand to exhibit their solutions and integrations with Excede.

The event also marks two recent company milestones: the tenth anniversary of the Insider Program and the fifth anniversary of the Excede API. The Insider Program is a cornerstone of the company's user-centered design strategy and ensures it is investing in areas with the greatest customer impact. Insiders play an active role in the product development process by taking part in conceptual discussions, testing new solutions, and providing feedback. The Excede API is a common platform that streamlines integration development and has been widely adopted by OEMs, solution providers, and dealerships.

Procede's highly interactive conference session format provides an opportunity for their customers to give feedback on its products and services and input into the development roadmap. Deanna Cocco, Chief Customer Officer, said, "At Procede, our primary focus is on delivering increasing levels of customer value, and to ensure that, we prioritize listening to our customers to better understand their needs. While we have a number of formal and informal ways of capturing their input, it is incredibly valuable to meet face-to-face with so many of them each year. Our customers are everything to us, and we are so excited to see them at the PSC!"

For any questions related to the Procede Software Conference, please reach out to marketing@procedesoftware.com.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

Media Contact

Jen York

Procede Software

jyork@procedesoftware.com

(PRNewsfoto/Procede Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Procede Software