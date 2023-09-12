KIDZ BOP Extends Popular Never Stop Live Tour, Adding 21 Dates This Fall

New Dates Follow Successful Summer Amphitheater Run
Presales Begin September 13; General On Sale Begins September 15
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, in partnership with Live Nation, is extending its popular KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour by adding 21 shows this fall. This announcement follows a highly successful summer amphitheater run where the KIDZ BOP Kids performed to hundreds of thousands of fans, including 10+ sold out shows. The ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown ups too!) will kick off on October 27, traveling to 21 cities including New York City, Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more. Presales begin Wednesday, September 13, and general on sale begins Friday, September 15. For tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com/tour.
The family-friendly show features the KIDZ BOP Kids - Cliff, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler- performing today's biggest pop hits live on stage, like "Anti-Hero," "CUFF IT," "As It Was," and more. The show also includes fun choreography, special effects, and the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.
Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 14 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers.
KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are the perfect way to amp up your concert experience, whether you're a KIDZ BOP super fan or it's your kid's very first concert. Four different KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are available on VIPNation.com, which include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party and post-show Meet & Greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, and more. Independent Artist Group (IAG) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour Dates
DATE
LOCATION
VENUE
October 27, 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
October 28, 2023
Mobile, AL
Saenger Theatre Mobile
October 29, 2023
New Orleans, LA
Saenger Theatre New Orleans
November 3, 2023
St. Petersburg, FL
Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
November 4, 2023
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center For The Performing Arts
November 5, 2023
Orlando, FL
Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
November 9, 2023
Rosemont, IL
Rosemont Theatre
November 10, 2023
Ft. Wayne, IN*
Embassy Theatre
November 11, 2023
Moon Township, PA
UPMC Events Center
November 12, 2023
Bloomington, IL
Grossinger Motors Arena
November 15, 2023
New York City, NY
Beacon Theatre
November 17, 2023
Washington, DC
Warner Theatre
November 19, 2023
Wallingford, CT
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
November 22, 2023
Louisville, KY
The Louisville Palace
November 24, 2023
San Antonio, TX
Majestic Theatre
November 25, 2023
Fort Worth, TX
Will Rogers Auditorium
December 1, 2023
Spokane, WA
First Interstate Center for the Arts
December 2, 2023
Portland, OR
Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
December 3, 2023
Seattle, WA
Paramount Theatre
December 8, 2023
Los Angeles, CA**
YouTube Theater
December 10, 2023
Denver, CO
Paramount Theatre
*Not a Live Nation Date / On sale September 22, 2023
For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com/Tour.
About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23.5 million albums and generated over 9 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
