PROCEEDS FROM ENSO RINGS' "MAUI STRONG" GIVEBACK PROGRAM RESULTS IN OVER $100,000 DONATION TO SUPPORT MAUI FIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enso Rings , the premium brand in silicone jewelry, sold out a special promotion in collaboration with "Maui Strong" with proceeds going to relief efforts for those impacted by Maui's catastrophic wildfires. The campaign raised over $100,000 for the Maui Strong Fund supporting fire victims and sold out in just nine days.

Enso Rings (PRNewswire)

Enso Rings offered six coastal-inspired rings , with 100% of the proceeds from the sales pledged to benefit the Maui Strong Fund , of the Hawai'i Community Foundation, a local organization committed to providing immediate relief and long-term recovery for communities affected by the Maui wildfires.

"We're honored to contribute to the Maui Strong Fund and support those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui," said Aaron Dalley, CEO and Co-Founder of Enso Rings. "We founded Enso Rings with the mission to be a Force for Good and we're very proud of our community for stepping up and living that mission. Without our community, this campaign would not have achieved the extraordinary success it did."

"Mahalo (thank you) to the Enso Rings community for this considerable gift to the Maui Strong Fund," said Micah Kāne, CEO and President of Hawai'i Community Foundation. "The complex, multi-level needs in the wake of this disaster requires all of us to come together to support Maui at this difficult time. This gift will help to uplift Maui communities now and in the long-term."

Enso Rings is built on the core values of "Love Yourself and Love Others." The "Maui Strong" campaign is about Enso Rings living those values by positively impacting those in need. In times of crisis, the company firmly believes that unity, support, and resources are a pivotal part of helping heal impacted communities. Committed to giving back, Enso Rings' mission is to be a Force for Good by regularly supporting charitable causes and striving to make a positive impact in the world. To learn more about Enso Rings and their other charitable partners and collections, visit www.ensorings.com .

About Enso Rings

Enso Rings is the leader in premium silicone jewelry, featuring a patented process of infusing precious materials into their Elements Collection. With a culture of love and lifestyle, Enso Rings melds the benefits of silicone with the beauty and creativity of jewelry making. Champions of design and collaboration, the company crafts most of its collections at their headquarters in Utah and partners with other mission-aligned brands, creators, and non-profits who value style, expression, and being a force for good. At the heart of Enso Rings' crafting philosophy is bringing to life comfortable and safe companion pieces to traditional jewelry. The company's silicone jewelry is ideal for activities and moments where traditional jewelry could be lost or damaged. To learn more about Enso Rings, their silicone jewelry collections, and the brand's Rings for a Reason (R4R) movement, visit www.EnsoRings.com .

About the Maui Strong Fund:

The Maui Strong Fund, of the Hawai'i Community Foundation (HCF), is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires. HCF is working in close collaboration with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to get an understanding of the quickly evolving priorities. HCF has a four-phase approach to disaster response: to learn more click here .

