Udacity Announces 'All Access' for Professionals in Search of Continuous, On-Demand Learning

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , an online learning platform providing in-demand technology and skills training, today announced All Access, a subscription-based experience that offers unlimited access to Udacity's entire catalog of best-in-class content so professionals can advance their skills on an ongoing basis.

Today, technology like artificial intelligence (AI) has exacerbated the critical need for professionals to pursue advanced skill sets throughout their careers. In 2020, IBM reported technical skills have a shelf life of just two and half years, furthering the need for professionals to continuously prioritize skill development in order to stay competitive. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has also reported that the average person will have 12 jobs during their lifetime and 32% of people aged 25 to 44 have considered making a career change within the past year. Having access to an on-demand catalog of skill development courses is imperative to helping professionals make the career progression they are seeking.

"The professionals who will succeed in today's ever changing workforce are the ones who prioritize lifetime learning and skill development. In order to do this, they need a platform that offers immediate, on-demand access to both extensive and short-form courses on the most in-demand skills. All Access unlocks the greatest opportunity for professionals to continue to stay relevant, maintain their competitive edge, and advance their careers through consistent professional development," said Kai Roemmelt, CEO at Udacity.

Prior to All Access, professionals would leverage Udacity to complete a designated Nanodegree program across verticals such as AI, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing. Upon completion of the extensive Nanodegree program, most students paused their learning and focused on deploying their new skills. Now with All Access, professionals have the freedom to actively explore additional topics from Udacity's ever-growing catalog of beginner to advanced project-based courses which includes emerging categories like generative AI, blockchain, 5G and more.

"73% of Udacity graduates who enrolled with the intention of advancing their careers had favorable outcomes. This is something we're extremely proud of," said Victoria Papalian, General Manager at Udacity. "With All Access, we're giving professionals a home where they can build real proficiency in the skills that are going to make a difference in their career, whether it's a current or future role."

"Udacity played a pivotal role in enhancing my skills and knowledge," shared Elif Ispirli, Student at Udacity focused on Java web development. "The structured curriculum, practical projects, and supportive learning environment helped me gain a deeper understanding of the tools and technologies I was working with. As a result, I became more proficient and confident in utilizing them effectively in my work."

All Access is now available to professionals in more than 160 countries via a monthly subscription of $249 or an annual subscription of $2,390 (20% discount). To sign up or learn more about All Access, please visit Udacity's website .

About Udacity

Udacity changes lives, businesses, and nations by providing upskilling programs in digital technologies. Udacity's global, online learning platform emphasizes project-based learning, personalized feedback, 24/7 mentor support, and content taught by industry experts. Programs include job-relevant content for competencies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other new and emerging categories. Udacity has 13.8M registered users globally and more than 100 enterprise customers including Airbus, Bertelsmann, BNP Paribas, Leidos, Mazda, and the United States Air Force. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global industry partners including Google, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power its technical upskilling programs and courses. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

