Avirmax Inc. Will Attend the BioProcess International Meeting in Boston

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Inc., Vice President of Research, Dr. Li Ou, and Associate Director of Operations, Ms. June Song, will attend the BioProcess International meeting in Boston between September 18th to 21st, 2023. As an Associate Sponsor, Avirmax will have a booth (#223) during the exhibit hours.

Avirmax Inc (PRNewswire)

Avirmax to showcase baculovirus-mediated AAV manufacturing and capsid engineering platforms at BioProcess International

Since its founding, Avirmax has been focusing on developing safe, effective, affordable, and accessible AAV gene therapy products for the unmet needs of patients. Avirmax core technology relies on AAV capsid engineering through directed evolution and artificial intelligence (AI). Avirmax's proprietary capsid delivers a gene of interest targeting retinal cells efficiently via intravitreal (IVT) administration, including the ganglion cell layer, inner plexiform layer, inner nuclear layer, outer nuclear layer, inner segment, outer segment, and retina pigment epithelium layer. Based on these results, Avirmax's lead candidate for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) aims for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the end of Q3, 2023.

Avirmax also owns a proprietary AAV manufacturing platform based on baculoviral infection of Spodoptera frugiperda (Sf9) insect cells. Compared to the traditional system using transient plasmid transfection into human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK293) cells, the Sf9 system has advantages in yields, full/empty capsid ratio, cost, and scalability. Moreover, a recent study coauthored by Avirmax employees analyzed data from 255 clinical trials using AAV gene therapy between 1998 and 2022 across the world. No differences were observed in safety and efficacy between AAV manufactured by HEK293 and Sf9 systems, evidenced by similar rates of treatment-emergent serious adverse events (TESAEs) and durable transgene expression. In addition, only 36 clinical trials used the Sf9 stem, while 134 clinical trials used the HEK293 system. However, three out of seven approved AAV gene therapies were manufactured by the Sf9 system. This study has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Immunology.

About Avirmax Biopharma Inc.

Avirmax Inc. is a San Francisco-based company that specializes in developing rAAV-mediated therapeutics for ocular diseases using its AAV engineering technologies and Sf9-based AAV manufacturing platform. Visit us at avirmax.com for more information.

References

Shen W, Liu S, Ou L. rAAV immunogenicity, toxicity, and durability in 255 clinical trials: A meta-analysis. Front Immunol. 2022 Oct 27;13:1001263.

Contact

Please contact

June Song, Associate Director for Operations

Email: business@avirmax.com

Tel: +1-510-641-0201

Address

25503 Whitesell Street, Hayward, CA 94545, USA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avirmax