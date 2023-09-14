Airstream Launches the All New 2024 Trade Wind™ Travel Trailer

Go farther and stay longer with improved power capacity and off-grid capability

JACKSON CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airstream , the manufacturer of the world's most iconic travel trailers, introduces the all new 2024 Trade Wind™, a visionary addition to the brand's illustrious towables lineup. Trade Wind is Airstream's most independent travel trailer to date, catering to customers who seek immersive natural experiences without sacrificing residential comfort. Positioned between the brand's International and Globetrotter model lines, Trade Wind offers a luxurious and spacious interior, with all the amenities needed for a comfortable and enjoyable road trip. With pricing starting at $129,400 MSRP, Trade Wind can be purchased from authorized Airstream dealers beginning September 12, 2023.

With inspiration drawn from the massive battery capacity and increased focus on solar power generation developed in Airstream's one-off eStream Concept Travel Trailer, Trade Wind delivers the largest battery bank, solar array, and power monitoring system in any Airstream travel trailer manufactured in the company's 92-year history. In conjunction with a 3-inch suspension lift that provides more ground clearance, Trade Wind's powerful electrical system enables ultimate flexibility in choosing campsites – from traditional campgrounds with full hookups to off-grid boondocking far from the crowds. Trade Wind owners will not only travel with an onboard bathroom, shower, kitchen, and bedroom, but will also be able to run their air conditioner even when not hooked up to campsite electric. After more than nine decades of pioneering innovation in the world of outdoor recreation, Trade Wind ushers in a new era for the brand where flexibility, freedom, and versatility are more important than ever.

"Trade Wind is a testament to our goal of innovating with intent, and sets a new benchmark for power capabilities in our travel trailer line," said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. "In 1958, our founder, Wally Byam, introduced what we believe is the first travel trailer that didn't require campsite hookups, and over the decades we've pushed the limits of travel through quality design and technological innovation. We're thrilled to introduce a new model that builds upon that legacy for a new generation of customers who want the freedom to choose where and how they're going to experience the outdoors."

Trade Wind boasts an impressive upgraded power suite that offers unmatched freedom to travel, along with standard features that make it easier to explore beyond the pavement.

Standard Power Features Include:

Three chassis-integrated 270Ah heated Lithium Battle Born batteries that form an 810Ah battery bank and provide four times greater capacity over most other Airstream travel trailer models.

A 3000w inverter/charger combination that boasts 1,000 added watts above other current Airstream models, and the ability to simultaneously run a microwave and 15,000 BTU air conditioner.

A 600w solar input doubles energy harvesting capacity above most other Airstream models; an interior monitor is Victron powered and app compatible to bring more visibility into power management.

A SmartPlug® 30 Amp Shore Power Inlet allows for connection to shore power for extended use and recharging the battery bank.

Several of Trade Wind's key features are designed to support longer or more remote adventures. A three-inch lift kit for added off-road clearance is included as standard – a first-of-its-kind factory-installed feature for Airstream's traditional travel trailer lineup. Other off-grid-enabling features include a recirculating water heater that helps conserve wasted water, a SmartPlug® TV and Internet Inlet that allows for easy exterior coax cable and ethernet connectivity, and fully-inverted electrical outlets for keeping devices charged and running high-power appliances when not connected to shore power. The built-in lift kit is combined with 29.3-inch Goodyear® Wrangler Workhorse® 225/75R16 tires to further support off-road access. Traditional kitchen amenities are also upgraded to withstand travel over rough terrain, with extra features to secure cabinetry doors during transit.

The 25-foot Trade Wind is offered in one floor plan – the 25FB configuration, which is one of Airstream's most popular layouts – and two interior décor packages, Terracotta and Fieldstone. Both décor packages feature highly textural woven fabrics on the seating with a subtle multicolor effect that creates depth and dimension in the pattern. The Terracotta decor package is inspired by the warm hues of the earth; with its bold red clay tones and concrete-patterned floor, it creates a sense of warmth and energy. The Fieldstone décor package is inspired by the natural beauty of the outdoors; with its oak laminate and gray cushions, it creates a sense of calm and sophistication.

The primary sleeping space has a queen bed (optional twin beds available in early 2024), and when combined with the convertible dinette, Trade Wind can comfortably sleep up to five travelers. When not configured into sleeping accommodations, the dinette can be used for lounge seating or personal workspace. Trade Wind also includes optional features, like a water-saving composting toilet, a convection microwave with air fryer, a rear and roadside window awning package, and rear hatch door with sliding screen.

For more information on the all new 2024 Trade Wind Travel Trailer, please visit https://www.airstream.com/travel-trailers/ or a local Airstream dealer.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

