Cooking Up Bright Futures: Avocados From Mexico® Announces the Spark the Good Scholarship Program for Aspiring Hispanic Chefs

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Avocados From Mexico and Hispanic Star are offering support to avocado enthusiasts to pursue their culinary passions at Dallas College

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico® is making Hispanic Heritage Month even better with the launch of its new scholarship program designed to support the next generation of Latino culinary talent. The number one selling avocado brand in the U.S. is teaming up with Hispanic Star , an organization that supports Hispanic advancement in the U.S. through jobs, education, health and gender equality, to launch the Spark the Good Scholarship Program at Dallas College , one of the largest community colleges in Texas.

The Spark The Good Scholarship Program will gift up to ten full-ride scholarships to avocado enthusiasts who are interested in receiving their Culinary Arts degree at Dallas College. Each recipient will be awarded full tuition and all needed supplies for the four-semester program at the college, allowing them to cultivate their passion for culinary arts and build a bright future in the industry.

"As a member of the Hispanic community, uplifting the next generation of Hispanic leaders is very important to me," said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "At Avocados From Mexico, we've built up our foodservice programs and partnerships over the past several years, and the Spark The Good Scholarship Program is a natural next step to nurture innovation within the industry. We are happy to support talented up-and-coming Hispanic chefs and empower them to become trailblazers in culinary and foodservice."

Avocados From Mexico proudly celebrates its Mexican origin, and all the good flavor and versatility that Mexican Hass avocados offer. And, the brand is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. That's why Avocados From Mexico is pleased to serve up its first-ever scholarship program in partnership with Dallas College to support culinary students during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It is essential to recognize the economic and cultural contributions of Hispanics in the United States. Our community embodies prosperity, power and progress," said Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of Hispanic Star. "We are thrilled to team up with Avocados From Mexico, who share our vision of helping to support our Hispanic Stars, as there is no better way to help celebrate Hispanic culture than through food and love for avocados."

To learn more and apply for this ripe opportunity, students are invited to submit their application on Avocados From Mexico's website here between September 15 to October 15, 2023, the duration of Hispanic Heritage month.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About the We Are All Human Foundation

The We Are All Human Foundation (WAAH) is a registered (501c3) non-profit. The WAAH's mission is to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion. The We Are All Human Foundation has mobilized more than 300 companies to create more inclusive environments and provide assistance to the underserved. The Hispanic Star is a brand that acts as a platform to unite businesses, non-profits, community leaders and celebrities to accelerate the advancement of Hispanics in the US and to improve perception by celebrating the incredible contributions of Latinos to the country's progress.

About Dallas College

Dallas College, formerly the Dallas County Community College District, was founded in 1965, and consists of seven campuses: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland. Dallas College offers online learning and serves more than 125,000 credit and continuing education students annually. Dallas College also offers dual credit for students in partner high schools and early college high schools throughout Dallas County. Students benefit from partnerships with local business leaders, school districts and four-year universities, and Dallas College offers associate degree and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as a bachelor's degree in education. Based on annual enrollment, it is the largest community college in Texas.

