Tech in Motion Returns to In-Person Events with Artificial Intelligence Series in Chicago, Boston, NYC

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tech in Motion, a tech community platform created by Motion Recruitment, is kicking off in-person events again for its 300,000 members for the first time since 2019. The first events will explore highly debated topics within artificial intelligence, sending IT leaders to Chicago, Boston, and New York to discuss the seemingly limitless possibilities (and potential risks) of AI.

Upcoming Tech in Motion Events include:

September 14 , Chicago , 6:00 pm , 1871: How AI is Transforming the Way Software Developers Work. Moderated by Ari Kaplan , Head of Evangelism at Databricks, AI leaders like Helen Sun , AI/Machine Learning Engineering Leader at Meta and Tery Lockitski, Board Member at i03 Partners discuss how developers and open-source experts are leveraging AI. (RSVP Here) Moderated by, Head of Evangelism at Databricks, AI leaders like, AI/Machine Learning Engineering Leader at Meta and Tery Lockitski, Board Member at i03 Partners discuss how developers and open-source experts are leveraging AI.

September 28 , Boston , 6:00 pm , Laugh Boston: The Future of Generative AI and Cybersecurity . With generative AI tools now in the hands of both cybercriminals and security experts, how are leaders using this ever-evolving technology to ensure security of their products and services? Gernette Wright of Schneider Electric, Michael Lemire of One Inc and others will share how their companies are staying one step ahead on the AI battlefield. (RSVP Here) . With generative AI tools now in the hands of both cybercriminals and security experts, how are leaders using this ever-evolving technology to ensure security of their products and services?of Schneider Electric,of One Inc and others will share how their companies are staying one step ahead on the AI battlefield.

October 19 , NYC, 6:00 pm , Betaworks NYC: Disruptive AI: Demos and Drinks. The biggest and most innovative companies in the AI space will bring their latest advancements for all to see in this interactive event. (RSVP Here) The biggest and most innovative companies in the AI space will bring their latest advancements for all to see in this interactive event.

All live events include a networking happy hour with drinks, apps and the opportunity to make connections with like-minded technologists. Additionally, all event discussions will be live-streamed and available on-demand for those unable to attend in person.

"Tech in Motion returns in-person to talk AI, which could become the most important technical innovation in decades."

"It's exciting to get back on the road and bring the excitement of Tech in Motion in-person events to cities across the country," said Cara Sweeney, Director of Tech in Motion. "Tech in Motion has always been based on the tech community coming together to discuss the most important IT topics of the day, so it makes sense that Tech in Motion makes its return to talk about AI, which has the ability to become the most important technical innovation in decades."

For more than 10 years, Tech in Motion has been dedicated to recognizing top tech topics, leaders and companies flourishing in an ever-changing industry, even launching the Timmy Awards, an annual ceremony recognizing the best places for tech professionals to work, in 2015. Learn more about Tech in Motion's community or upcoming in-person and online events on its website and events page.

About Tech in Motion: Tech in Motion is a North American events and community platform bringing local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011 by IT staffing firm Motion Recruitment, is now an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, D.C., LA, NYC, Philadelphia, Phoenix, SF, Silicon Valley and Toronto. Visit www.techinmotion.com for more details.

