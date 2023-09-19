Erie Insurance Future Focus program recognized among industry's 50 best internships for a third-straight year

RISE's Elite 50 internships annual list honors the industry's best opportunities

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Erie Insurance (ERIE) Future Focus internship program has been named to the Rising Insurance Star Executive (RISE) list of the insurance industry's 50 best internship programs in 2023. This is the third consecutive year that ERIE has achieved the honor.



ERIE's summer internship program, which began more than 20 years ago, offers opportunities for college students to gain relevant and real-world business experience in the insurance industry and at a Fortune 500 company.

"We're excited that our Future Focus internship program has been recognized once again as a RISE Elite 50 best internship," said JR Wilwohl, talent acquisition partner and ERIE's internship program coordinator. "Our interns share with us that our program offers a remarkable experience in the industry, and this award is a further demonstration of how much our interns and the teams they work with are invested in each other's success."

ERIE's Future Focus program has helped launch the careers of hundreds of current employees and offers paid, competitive internships across many career pathways.

According to Jon O'Camb, talent acquisition manager, ERIE's internship program is one of the company's largest opportunities to attract early career talent and helps ERIE further its commitment to growing diversity within its talent pool.

"Our internship program is an extension of how ERIE values and celebrates diversity. Our talent pipeline is continuously growing through strong relationships with colleges and universities across ERIE's footprint and connections made through ERIE's affinity networks to help further reach candidates," said O'Camb. "Once interns are hired, we also provide them with multiple opportunities to get involved with our company's affinity networks, business resource groups and community outreach initiatives and encourage them to become active in community service projects during their internship."

Mackenzie Cane, a 2023 customer service IT intern from Penn State University, said she quickly recognized that there was something special about ERIE's employees and culture.

"I wasn't expecting to have co-workers who really cared about my well-being and asked if I had enough work, or if I was learning, or felt engaged in the community," said Cane. "That isn't always the standard at other companies. So, to have a company that cares was surprising."

In 2023, more than 100 ERIE interns from 50 different colleges and universities worked in ERIE's IT, Underwriting, Risk Control, Actuarial, Data, Sales & Marketing, Claims, Corporate Services, Customer Service, DEI and Community Outreach, Finance, Accounting, Internal Audit, Investments, Enterprise Risk Management, Privacy and Compliance, Law, Sourcing and Vendor Management, Project Management, Crisis Prevention and Management, Next Level Innovation, and ERIE Experience departments.

RISE Professionals, which releases the annual Elite 50 internships list, is an industry group that offers resources to young professionals looking to build a successful career in the insurance industry, such as networking, mentorship, training, recognition, education, scholarships, and leadership opportunities.

To learn more about ERIE's Future Focus internship program, visit erieinsurance.com/careers/intern.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

