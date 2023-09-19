Workday Sees Continued Momentum in Higher Education, With More than 70% of Workday Higher Education Customers Live

Iowa State University, Santa Clara University, University of Florida, and More Are Leveraging Workday to Elevate Student Experiences and Adapt to Changing Industry Needs

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued momentum in higher education . Leading higher education institutions including DePauw University, Medical College of Wisconsin, University of Florida, and more recently selected Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , or Workday Student to help improve enrollment and revenue planning, and deliver engaging student experiences.

As part of this momentum, more than 70% of Workday higher education customers – including recent go-lives from Guilford College and Ivy Tech Community College – are live on Workday. They join more than 400 higher education institutions realizing the benefits of a unified, cloud-based system for financial, HR, and student data.

"We needed to ensure we are adequately budgeting, planning, reporting, recruiting, and adjusting based on evolving enrollment numbers and department needs," said Kristen Constant, vice president and chief information officer, Iowa State University. "With Workday, we are simplifying and automating workflows by eliminating paper and manual processes, helping us deliver engaging experiences for our more than 25,000 students and nearly 10,000 faculty and staff."

A More Streamlined, Elevated Student Experience

Amid ongoing enrollment disruptions and fluctuating budgets, higher education institutions must operate more efficiently and adapt quickly to shifting realities – all while elevating the student experience. To keep pace, higher education institutions including Rhode Island School of Design, Santa Clara University, and more recently went live with Workday Student.

Designed to work seamlessly with Workday Financial Management, Workday HCM, Workday Adaptive Planning , and Workday Grants Management , Workday Student is an end-to-end student lifecycle information system that provides students with a unified experience to manage academics, employment, finances, payroll, time tracking, and more all via a mobile application.

"The mobile capabilities within Workday Student help us deliver a more simple and engaging experience for our students," said Kaz Joseph, director of enterprise applications, Santa Clara University. "Students can now perform critical tasks such as registering for classes, accepting financial aid, connecting with advisors, searching for and applying to on-campus jobs, and getting paid all in one place – whenever and from wherever."

A New Approach to Technology Collaboration

According to Workday's global CxO Indicator survey of senior leaders, only 9% of higher education leaders say their IT and finance functions are on the same page. To address this gap, the Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services (CHESS) is replacing individual institutions' outdated administrative functions with Workday to help deliver cost savings, system upgrades, and partnerships between six public colleges . As a result, these institutions can manage finances, payroll, staff and administration, and student services with one cloud-based system.

"Workday addresses the evolving challenges facing higher education institutions by uniquely connecting their finance, HR, student, and planning data for a unified experience – as evident by our growing list of new and live customers," said Michael Hofherr, general manager, higher education, Workday. "We are committed to supporting our higher education customers on their transformation journeys with continued innovation and strategic partnerships that help drive student and operational success."

