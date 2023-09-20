MEDIA ALERT: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN EVENT FEATURING LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, HOME DEPOT, NVIDIA, INSTACART, BYD AMERICAS AND MORE

WHAT:

Prologis' GROUNDBREAKERS 2023 – GROUNDBREAKERS is Prologis' annual thought leadership forum that brings together business leaders, industry experts,
policymakers, the media and more to explore the future of supply chain logistics.



WHEN:

Tuesday, September 27, 2023, 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM PT



WHERE:

Prologis HQ at Pier 1 in San Francisco + live streamed globally


SPEAKERS:

       •  KEYNOTE:

                  •   Hamid Moghadam, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Prologis

                  •   Ted Decker, Chair, President and CEO, Home Depot

       •  CLOSING:

                  •   Jessica Alba, Actress, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, The Honest Company

Panels and speakers on the following topics:

                  •   Where Has the Workforce Gone: Alison Caplan, Chief People Officer, CBRE; Aaron Demerson, Commissioner Representing Employers, TX Workforce Commission; Christina Hall,
                       Chief Human Resource Officer, Instacart.

                  •   Energy Transition and Renewable Energy: Martin Adams, GM and Chief Engineer, LA Department of Water and Power; Alice Jackson, SVP, System Strategy and Chief Planning Officer,
                      Xcel Energy; Carla Peterman, EVP, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, PG&E.

                  •   Logistics That Learn - Transformation through AI: Azita Martin, VP and GM of AI for Retail, CPG, and QSR, NVIDIA; Warren Packard, Operating Partner, AI Fund.

                  •   The Supply Chain is Still the Supply Chain, Until AI Steps In: Kyle Bernhardt, Chief Product Officer, TestFit; Gina Chung, VP, Corporate Development, Locus Robotics; Chazz Simms,
                       Co-Founder and CEO, Wise Systems; Evan Smith, Co-Founder and CEO, Altana Technologies.



WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Everyone interested in innovation, the global supply chain, logistics real estate, renewable energy, transportation, AI and more. Register here.

