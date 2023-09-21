Cresset Rises to #9 in Barron's List of the Top 100 RIA Firms

Cresset Advisors Chris DeMonte, David Karp, Charlie Maxwell and Wen Nottebohm named to Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management rose to the #9 spot in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list for 2023, up from #12 in 2022, and #32 in 2021. Barron's also named Cresset Advisors Chris DeMonte (#88), David Karp (#6), Charlie Maxwell (#53), and Wen Nottebohm (#77) to its 2023 list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors.

"We are once again incredibly gratified to be recognized as one of the top RIA firms by Barron's. For Cresset to be ranked among the top 10 RIA firms in the nation just six years since our founding is nothing short of incredible. The credit goes to our amazing team, who always put our clients' best interests first. I am thrilled that Chris DeMonte, David Karp, Charlie Maxwell, and Wen Nottebohm have received special recognition by Barron's as Top 100 Independent Advisors," said Eric Becker , Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

Barron's 8th-annual ranking of the top RIA firms is based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

View the full 2023 lists of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms and Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors.



About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with $40 billion (as of 7/13/2023) in assets under management. Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, allowing clients to pursue what matters most to them.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management LLC. Cresset Partners LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management LLC and Cresset Partners LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. Please visit https://cressetcapital.com for more information.

Cresset refers to Cresset Manager, LLC and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

Advisors Chris DeMonte, David Karp, Charlie Maxwell and Wen Nottebohm were recognized as Top Financial Advisers by Barron's for the year ending June 30, 2023. Rankings are developed by Barron's using a proprietary survey. Cresset paid no application fee to participate.

Cresset was recognized among the Top RIA rankings by Barron's for the year ending June 30, 2023. Rankings are based on a proprietary survey used by Barron's. Cresset paid no application fee to participate.

