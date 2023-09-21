CVS Health announces quarterly dividend

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty and a half cents ($0.605 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2023, to holders of record on October 20, 2023.

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, broadening access to care for millions of people nationwide. We improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and with over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners.

