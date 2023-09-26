The American Cancer Society Presents a New Limited Series Podcast: Mind. Body. Spirit. Cancer. with Pat Croce

Breast cancer survivor and comedian Tig Notaro opens the star-studded podcast with a revealing look at how her cancer journey changed the way she lives her life and her view on taking risks

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From television host, Maria Menounos, to retired major league baseball player, John Kruk, notable figures will share an intimate look into their cancer journey during the new limited series podcast: Mind. Body. Spirit. Cancer. with Pat Croce, produced by the American Cancer Society (ACS).

During each video and audio podcast, Croce, a cancer survivor, entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author, will delve into the cancer stories of some of today's most well-known figures in entertainment, sports, literature and more. Each episode, produced by Brandlive Inc., will bring uplifting, informative and mission-driven storytelling to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and the community at large.

"ACS friend, advocate and volunteer, Pat Croce, understands the powerful link between mind, body and soul when it comes to battling and surviving cancer," said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen , CEO of the American Cancer Society. "The podcast will serve as a vehicle to inspire others to share their stories, get screened and support our vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone."

Knudsen will join Croce during each episode for a segment called ACS Mission Moment to discuss topics including prevention, early detection, treatment, and survivorship. Together they will dive deeper into the science behind cancer care and how the American Cancer Society can help patients, caregivers, and their families navigate a cancer diagnosis.

"My intention is to educate, entertain and enlighten our entire Cancer Community," said Croce. "If we are touched by cancer or touched by someone who has been touched by cancer, it does not mean we must mentally suffer as our inspiring guests will clearly demonstrate."

Comedian Tig Notaro will join the series on Sept. 26th as the first guest and share her battle with stage two bilateral breast cancer and how difficult it was for her to look at herself following her surgery. "When I came home, I was supposed to have a sponge bath and I couldn't bring myself to look down at my body because I was so scared," said Notaro.

The remaining lineup includes:

John Kruk , a retired major league baseball player and current sports broadcaster, goes live on Oct 10th .

Maria Menounos , a television host and actress, shares her story on Oct 24th .

Stephen A. Smith , a sports commentator, analyst and executive producer, joins the show on Nov 7th .

Jack Kornfield , a best-selling author and psychologist, sits down with Croce on Nov 21st .

For more information, or to listen to a new episode, visit Cancer.org/podcasts.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

