Biden Picks Politics Over the Economy says National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Hoplin, President and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), the voice of the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry, that employs over 6 million U.S. workers, released the following statement on the UAW Strike:

Biden's decision to walk the picket lines with striking workers politicizes what should be a private negotiation.

"President Biden's decision to walk the picket lines with striking workers politicizes what should be a private negotiation and further puts the thumb on the scale against employers. The President's action, coupled with the anti-employer policies pursued by his Administration, send a chilling signal to our nations job creators at a time when we need to be firing on all cylinders."

"The free enterprise system which NAW defends and supports is reliant on our government treating job creators fairly and equitably. When a sitting President uses political hyperbole to raise tension in employer-employee negotiations it harms the trust in our government."

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is one of America's leading trade associations, representing the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry. Founded in 1946, NAW comprises national, regional, and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners, and stakeholders spanning all distribution sectors. The wholesale distribution industry employs more than 6 million workers throughout the United States, accounting for 1/3 of the U.S. GDP. As many as 35,000 wholesale distribution companies operate nearly 150,000 places of business across North America, including all 50 U.S. states.

