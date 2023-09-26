epres™, Next-Generation Bond Repair Treatment, Makes Retail Debut at goop

Pioneering haircare brand celebrates clean beauty collaboration to further reach core audience

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, epres™, the innovative haircare brand with patented molecular technology for repairing disulfide bonds, announced its availability at goop. This new retail relationship aims to make epres™ Bond-Repair Treatment accessible to a wider audience seeking clean, sustainable, transformative haircare solutions, and is the only bond builder in the category accepted by goop.

The partnership represents a synergy between goop and epres™ and their unwavering dedication to deliver excellence through sustainable innovation. epres™ Founder, Dr. Eric Pressly, developed the idea for epres™ in his Santa Barbara home near the goop Miramar in Montecito. As he envisioned the products coming to life, his aspiration was for them to eventually find their place on shelves of salons and select, like-minded retailers.

"We are thrilled to join forces with goop and offer our cutting-edge technology to their discerning audience," said Eric Pressly, founder of epres™. "Our collaboration represents a shared commitment to bringing safe, sustainable, and high-performance beauty solutions to the market."

Catering to both at-home consumers and salon professionals, epres™ bond repair solutions offer unmatched hair care benefits. The brand's liquid-molecule formula actively re-bonds hair, enhancing softness, strength, and manageability with unparalleled results. Complementing the consumer version, epres™ also carries a salon-exclusive version, a one-step solution that re-bonds hair structures during chemical services, optimizing time, lift, and color integrity for professionals to achieve consistently exceptional outcomes for their clients.

"At goop, we are always on the lookout for innovative brands that prioritize the health and well-being of their customers," said Kelly Faulds, Sr. Director of Buying and Wholesale. "We are delighted to welcome epres™ to our clean beauty lineup, empowering our community to elevate their haircare routines with science-backed solutions."

Consumers can now access epres™ signature Bond Repair Treatment and refill concentrates through goop.com and select brick and mortar locations. At $48, Bond Repair Treatment Kit includes an epres™ spray bottle and two water-free concentrate vials. There are also refillable, planet-friendly water-free concentrate vials available after the initial purchase for $34.

Founder, Eric Pressly, first discovered his talent for innovation while pursuing his Ph.D. in materials science, working on everything from developing life-saving pharmaceuticals to inventing the bond-building category in haircare. Now he has created epres™ the next generation in high-performance haircare. The product range features two first-of-its kind, acid free, bond-building treatments available in the professional and consumer space. Each of the products are equipped with unprecedented Biodiffusion™ technology, which continues to move and repair even after the hair is dry.

