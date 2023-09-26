Pudgy Penguins Debuts Toyline in Major Retail Stores Across U.S.

Available in 2,000 retail locations across America, each toy provides access to Pudgy World, a multiplayer digital social experience.

Each toy provides IP royalties to the corresponding Pudgy Penguin NFT holder.

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudgy Penguins , the IP and brand development company behind the series of globally recognized characters, today announced that its line of Pudgy Toys is available in 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Pudgy Toys plushies and collectibles are now sold alongside legacy consumer brands, a testament to both the growing popularity of the character brand and its unique approach of developing community-driven and owned IP that leverages social media and blockchain technology.

Pudgy Penguins is the IP and brand development company behind the series of globally recognized Web3-born characters that are seen in content, toys, merchandise and digital collectibles. (PRNewswire)

With this milestone collaboration, Pudgy Penguins, a brand that has already achieved $400M in digital collectible sales, is set to disrupt retail standards. This signals a transformative shift in IP development, as the industry moves to leverage a mix of community engagement, social media influence, and innovative blockchain-backed experiences. Since its launch, Pudgy Penguins has forged a unique path, blending traditional digital platforms with the new age of blockchain to offer consumers tailored interactive experiences.

"Pudgy Penguins is at the forefront of transforming the toy industry, merging unique digital experiences with blockchain technology, like Ethereum and zkSync," says Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. "Walmart's inclusion of Pudgy Toys in their stores is a testament to the evolution of how consumers engage with brands in the digital era. The team spent years developing the Pudgy brand and fostering our community through social media and the blockchain; we're thrilled to expand our reach with the support of Walmart."

The Pudgy Toys sold at Walmart are keys to access Pudgy World, an open-world digital social experience that is powered by zkSync Era , a Layer 2 blockchain. Pudgy World's immersive multiplayer digital environment lets users walk around, play games, and fully customize their Forever Pudgy character.

Each toy comes with a unique birth certificate that allows the user to claim unique traits for their digital Forever Pudgy character inside Pudgy World by scanning a QR code. The toy designs feature traits based on IP from some of the world's largest and most popular non-fungible token (NFT) collections including Meebits, DeGods, and more. Since all of the toys are connected to existing pieces of NFT IP, the current NFT holders will receive licensing royalties for each corresponding toy that is sold at Walmart.

"We know our customers are looking for the latest trends and innovation to gift themselves or a loved one," said Brittany Smith, vice president of merchandising – toys, Walmart U.S. " Pudgy Penguins is bridging the gap between our physical and digital worlds of play for kids in a really engaging way and their price point is right in line with our goal of providing Every Day Low prices. I'm excited to add them to our assortment!"

Walmart will carry 26 different Pudgy Toys including Plush Buddies, Clip-on Plushes, Igloo Collectibles and Action Figures. Exclusive to Walmart are Ice Chrome and Gold Chrome collectible figures inside mystery Igloos, as well as a Blind Box with a surprise Clip-On Plush inside. Additionally, Walmart toys will offer consumers the chance to find a golden ticket, which provides access to a rare trait for their Forever Pudgy Penguin in Pudgy World. The Pudgy Toys range between $2.99-$11.97. The open Beta of Pudgy World can be accessed at www.PudgyWorld.com . Pudgy Toys, made by PMI Kids' World, can be found at select Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com .

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them the leading IP in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional IP sphere. They're committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of IP, Web3, and beyond. Visit pudgypenguins.com to learn more.

Pudgy Penguins is going mainstream with Pudgy Toys—now available at 2,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. Each Pudgy Toy is a gateway into Pudgy World, an open-world digital player experience. (PRNewswire)

