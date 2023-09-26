STōK COLD BREW COFFEE EMBRACES WINTER (YES, ALREADY!) WITH NEW PEPPERMINT MOCHA COLD BREW

The newest limited time offering from STōK delivers a coffee-forward peppermint mocha flavor, with plenty of time to enjoy for the winter season

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some may say it's still pumpkin season, but STōK Cold Brew Coffee, one of the fastest growing brands in the U.S.1, is ready to celebrate winter with the launch of its newest limited-edition flavor: Peppermint Mocha. This seasonal offering is for fans who actually enjoy the taste of coffee. Not overly sweet and not underwhelming, it's the perfect coffee-forward cold brew to get you through the winter season.

As a leader in the ready-to-drink coffee category, STōK Cold Brew recognizes that the tastes and aromas of seasonal flavors play an important role for consumers in the winter season. In fact, social conversations about Peppermint Mocha have increased by nearly 70% over the past year,2 reinforcing the popularity of this cold weather flavor. But, let's be real – STōK Cold Brew also plays an important role in helping consumers get through the winter season, whether they're hosting the in-laws for the holidays, stomaching their coworkers' cooking at the office holiday potluck or simply need a reason to give themselves a gift (the gift of cold brew, that is). So, eat, drink cold brew and be merry as you fill your cups with bold notes of peppermint mocha flavor, blended with the high-quality brew coffee lovers know and love from STōK Cold Brew.

"While we all wish that cold weather and the upcoming holiday season meant hunkering down and cozying up by the fire for the next few months, STōK knows that the reality is that there are always a million things to get done, no matter the season," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready to Drink Beverages, and lead for STōK Cold Brew, at Danone North America. "It's exactly why STōK Cold Brew launched Peppermint Mocha – because managing the winter season is more enjoyable with a glass full of the coffee-forward, winter flavors you love always in your gloved hand."

This new limited-time offering will come and go like ice on your windshield, but you can also get your mittens on STōK year-round. From lighter roasts to darker roasts, the brand offers a variety of ready-to-drink cold brew products that are sure to please anyone with a passion for high-quality cold brew coffee. The STōK Arabica-based blend is steeped at low temperatures to bring out that epically bold taste, and the final filtering process removes bitterness, providing a bold and smooth cold brew.

Available now for a limited time, you can find STōK Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew at retailers nationwide with an SRP of $5.99. Use the store locator to get it while it's cold: stokbrew.com/where-to-buy.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew on Instagram and @SToKcoldbrew on TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

