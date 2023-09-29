Airbiquity and Tessolve Enable Telematics Gateways with OTA and Data Logging Solutions to Easily Facilitate Connected Vehicle Development and Production

Technology Partnership Delivers a Pre-Integrated Hardware and Software Platform for Secure, Sophisticated Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Updates and Data Logging

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced a partnership with Tessolve, a leading hardware platform company for silicon and system productization for various market segments, including automotive, motorcycles, scooters, industrial IoT, semiconductor, avionics, and defense.

The two companies have pre-integrated Airbiquity's OTAmatic® software management platform and LOGmatic™ data logging platform with Tessolve's TERA family of devices in order to provide industry-leading sophisticated application gateways that can be easily integrated into vehicles. Making both companies' solutions available together drastically reduces the complexity, expense, and time required for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate, develop, and deploy sophisticated connected vehicles that include full-vehicle OTA software updates and flexible data logging.

Airbiquity's OTAmatic software management platform securely orchestrates and automates software update campaigns while meeting the unique and stringent requirements of the automotive industry. Airbiquity's LOGmatic data logging platform is a simple to integrate and flexible to use offering that allows secure, configurable, dynamic data logging and transmission with ECU protection and minimized resource utilization.

Tessolve's TERA is a compact, high-performance application gateway based on the S32G274A SMARC SoC targeted for vehicle networking and industrial applications with a customizable development and deployment platform and is designed to be automotive-compliant. A new member of the TERA family is the OBD Dongle. Dongle is a small form factor IoT device capable of connecting the vehicle to the cloud and running high performance edge computing.

"Airbiquity has always designed our products to have industry leading features and functionality, but also modularity, flexibility, and ease of integration," said Keefe Leung, Vice President of Product Management for Airbiquity. "Making our products available on Tessolve's TERA gateways allows companies to quickly enable software-defined vehicles. The TERA Dongle is particularly compelling due to its small size, high computing capabilities, and standard OBD-II port interface, resulting in an ideal platform to quickly evaluate and develop both OTAmatic's and LOGmatic's full-vehicle OTA or data logging capabilities."

"The embedded team at Tessolve has been focusing on creating path-breaking forward-looking engineering solutions. TERA is one such solution targeted towards vehicle markets, delivering edge AI capabilities on an intelligent box capable of collecting data and performing number crunching using a powerful S32G2 SoC from NXP. TERA connects vehicle data to the cloud through 4G / 5G or Wi-Fi networks which opens opportunities to bring dynamic software over-the-air upgrade capabilities to the vehicle and many more possibilities to reality with it. In this direction, Tessolve proudly partners with Airbiquity to bring vehicle upgrade and data logging features on the TERA family of wirelessly connected edge AI capable devices. This partnership with Airbiquity strengthens our offerings where we bring innovative and unique engineering solutions to market," said Kiran kumar Nagendra, AVP Embedded Systems for Tessolve.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

About Tessolve

Tessolve offers product development from concept to manufacturing as an ODM, focused on Automotive, Industrial, Semiconductor and Avionics applications. Tessolve accelerates customer product development through our ready-to-use System on Modules, based on NXP, Qualcomm, TI & MediaTek chipsets, depth of engineering and ability to manage the entire supply chain, including life cycle management. Our Embedded services enable customers a faster time-to-market through deep domain expertise, innovative ideas, embedded HW/SW services & built-in infrastructure with world-class lab facilities. Tessolve also offers a unique combination of pre and post-silicon expertise to provide full turnkey silicon and system solutions from design to packaged parts. Tessolve provides a one-stop-shop solution with complete hardware and software capabilities and advanced silicon and system testing labs. For more information, visit www.tessolve.com

