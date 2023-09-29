The Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit Announces 2023 Speaker Lineup

Stellar lineup includes CVS CEO Karen Lynch, Mattel Films President Robbie Brenner, DEA Head Anne Milgram, Ariel Investments Co-CEO Mellody Hobson, Walmart International CEO Kathryn McLay, Anthropic Co-founder and President Daniela Amodei, Actress and Producer Connie Britton, Dartmouth President Sian Beilock, and American Soccer Player Christen Press

MPW Summit draws CEOs and founders, board directors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, athletes, and other female leaders in business

Panels include overview of media landscape featuring leaders from ABC News, MSNBC, and The New York Times Company; the future of streaming with the Chief Content Officer of Netflix; examining purpose-driven work, and more

Coming soon: Fortune's global list of 100 Most Powerful Women 2023 will debut Oct. 5

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced more than 100 leading women in business, along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education and the arts, who will speak at the 2023 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, on October 9 - 11. This year's program is supported by premier partners Deloitte, Fidelity, Heidrick & Struggles, Insigniam, Instacart, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce, TPG, and Workday, as well as partners AARP, Colgate-Palmolive, Guild, and supporter Foundation for Women Warriors.

Fortune's MPW has evolved for over two decades into the world's most extraordinary leadership community, convening leading women from business, government, philanthropy, education, and the arts for deep dive conversations on timely issues and inspiring stories. This year's theme, "Rising to the Occasion," will be threaded throughout the three-day event in interviews, panels, and presentations from a broad selection of invitees, including Connie Britton, actress, producer and activist; Corie Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co. Inc; Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix; Beth Ford, CEO and President, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; and Campbell Brown, Vice President, Global Media Partnerships, Meta, among many others.

Fortune will release its Most Powerful Women list on October 5, including several of the influential female leaders speaking at the MPW Summit.

The 2023 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit program includes these confirmed speakers:

Laura Alber, Chief Executive Officer, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President, Anthropic

Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix

Corie Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co. Inc

Sian Beilock, President, Dartmouth College

Gina Boswell, CEO, Bath and Body Works

Robbie Brenner, President, Mattel Films

Connie Britton Actress; Producer, Activist

Campbell Brown, Vice President, Global Media Partnerships, Meta

Beth Ford, President and CEO, Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Lt. Col. Bree Fram, Chief, Acquisition Policies and Processes Division, U.S. Space Force

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO & President, Ariel Investments

Angela Hwang, Chief Commercial Officer, Pfizer

Lila Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer, Google DeepMind

Lidiane Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Slack

Rashida Jones, President, MSNBC

Meredith Kopit Levien, President and CEO, The New York Times Company

Karen Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health

Heather Manchin, Champion for Change, 5 Corp.

Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group

Oleksandra Matviichuk, Human Rights Lawyer; Head of the Board, Center for Civil Liberties

Kathryn McLay, President and CEO, Walmart International

Anne Milgram, Administrator, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

Christen Press, Soccer Player, Angel City FC, US Women's National Soccer Team

Clara Shih, Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce AI

Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, Partner and COO, TPG

Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary, Commerce for Intellectual Property

