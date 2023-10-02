AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Corrections to Previously Announced Dividends on Series C Preferred Stock

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today a corrected dividend amount for the third quarter 2023 cash dividend on the outstanding depositary shares1 of its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq: AGNCN), originally declared on September 13, 2023. The corrected cash dividend of $0.68249 is payable on October 16, 2023 to holders of record as of October 1, 2023.

In addition, the Company also announced corrections to the cash dividends on outstanding depositary shares1 of its Series C Preferred Stock for the second quarter 2023, which was declared on June 12, 2023 and paid on July 17, 2023, and the fourth quarter 2022, which was declared on December 9, 2022 and paid on January 17, 2023. A summary of the corrections for these prior periods is set forth below. Stockholders as of the applicable record dates for the second quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022 will receive the difference per depositary share set forth in the table below, which represents the difference between the corrected dividend per depositary share and the amount per depositary share previously declared and paid, in connection with these corrections on or about October 5, 2023.

Quarter2

Payment

Date

Record

Date

Announced

Dividend Per

Depositary

Share1

Corrected

Dividend Per

Depositary

Share1

Difference

Per

Depositary

Share1 Q2 2023

July 17, 2023

July 1, 2023

$0.64821

$0.65541

$0.0072 Q4 2022

January 17, 2023

January 1, 2023

$0.57438

$0.58715

$0.01277





1. Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock. 2. The first quarter 2023 dividend amount was not affected and is therefore excluded from this table.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

