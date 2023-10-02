GoSpotCheck by FORM Introduces First Image Recognition AI App for Every On-Premise Display

Beer Taps, Beer Menu, Wine Menu, Cocktail Menu, and Back Bar now Available for AI Detection using GoSpotCheck's Technology

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSpotCheck by FORM , the top AI-powered retail execution platform for Beverage Alcohol and CPG, recently unveiled the latest innovation to its image recognition technology: total support for all on-premise displays, including beer menu, beer taps, wine menu, cocktail menu, and back bar.

In 2021, FORM acquired ShelfWise, a cutting-edge app that uses computer vision to recognize products in retail environments, and combined its capabilities with GoSpotCheck to create the industry's only task management app powered by AI. Since then, the FORM team has invested heavily in R&D to ensure the solution is delivering ultimate ROI to all of its customers, specifically those in the Beer, Wine, and Spirits industry. "We're finally seeing consumer drinking trends return to pre-pandemic levels," says Jeff Wrona, VP of Product at FORM. "On-premise channels like bars, restaurants, and stadiums are on the up-and-up, and consumers are expecting more from that experience. Right now, ensuring on-premise execution quickly and accurately is critical for beverage alcohol distributors and suppliers."

GoSpotCheck by FORM's image recognition technology automatically detects products and prices in photos captured by reps at each account, and delivers insights into placement, assortment, supplier, SKU, shelf share, and competitive activity, all in real-time. Since 2017, the app has been able to recognize products in off-premise environments, such as retail shelves, coolers, and off-shelf displays—but by adding on-premise displays to its supported scene types, GoSpotCheck by FORM is giving its customers, including Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, PepsiCo, and Beam Suntory, complete market visibility and a deeper level of data analysis that has never been available before.

"In a rapidly-evolving industry, on-premise execution data is the missing piece leaders need to make smarter, faster decisions and adapt to market trends and disruption," says Ali Moosani, CEO at FORM. "By providing a solution to that missing piece, we're not only helping our customers understand where their opportunities lie, but we're also giving them the tools they need to go out and seize those opportunities."

GoSpotCheck by FORM's image recognition app has been proven to cut survey times by 75% and grow sales by 10%, and has received numerous awards on G2 for Best Usability, Best Support, and Best Estimated ROI. Visit FORM's image recognition hub to learn more.

