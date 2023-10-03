Mazda Reports September Sales Results

September Marks the 12th Straight Month of Year-Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 28,031 vehicles, an increase of 17.9 percent compared to September 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 272,617 vehicles; an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in September, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 13.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,558 vehicles in September, an increase of 34 percent compared to September 2022.

Sales Highlights

- 12th Straight month of year-over-year gains.

- Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 4,701 vehicles sold.

- Best-ever September sales of CX-50 with 3,417 vehicles sold.

- Best-ever September sales CX-30 with 6,924 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 5,556 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 43,783 vehicles; an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 6,795 vehicles, an increase of 26 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 53,138 vehicles; an increase of 70 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





























September September YOY % % MTD

September September YOY % % MTD





2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR



























Mazda3 2,632 1,860 41.5 % 36.1 %

23,364 19,980 16.9 % 16.4 %



Mazda 3 Sdn 1,565 1,179 32.7 % 27.6 %

12794 8,438 51.6 % 51.0 %



Mazda 3 HB 1,067 681 56.7 % 50.7 %

10570 11,542 (8.4) % (8.8) %



















































MX-5 Miata 603 752 (19.8) % (22.9) %

7,569 4,571 65.6 % 64.9 %



MX-5 290 346 (16.2) % (19.4) %

4017 1,752 129.3 % 128.3 %



MXR 313 406 (22.9) % (25.9) %

3552 2,819 26.0 % 25.5 %



























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -



CX-30 6,924 4,855 42.6 % 37.1 %

59302 37,387 58.6 % 57.9 %



CX-5 9,742 10,216 (4.6) % (8.3) %

115855 115,949 (0.1) % (0.5) %



CX-9 12 3,264 (99.6) % (99.6) %

17440 23,469 (25.7) % (26.0) %



CX-50 3,417 2,823 21.0 % 16.4 %

31719 13,376 137.1 % 136.1 %



MX-30 0 0 - -

100 324 (69.1) % (69.3) %



CX-90 TTL 4,701 0 - -

17268 0 - -



CARS 3,235 2,612 23.9 % 19.1 %

30,933 24,886 24.3 % 23.8 %



TRUCKS 24,796 21,158 17.2 % 12.7 %

241,684 190,505 26.9 % 26.3 %



























TOTAL 28,031 23,770 17.9 % 13.4 %

272,617 215,391 26.6 % 26.0 %



















































*Selling Days 26 25





230 229































