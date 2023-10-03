One Call Names Howard Cutler Chief Strategy & Network Officer

Experienced Healthcare Executive to Lead Two Key Business Functions in Newly Created Role

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Howard Cutler – a highly accomplished healthcare executive – has been named the organization's chief strategy and network officer (CSNO).

The newly created role brings together two key business functions – corporate strategy and network management and development – to further advance the organization. As a member of One Call's executive committee, Cutler will be responsible for leading strategic planning efforts and driving the execution of key initiatives. He will oversee the organization's provider network, product management, and marketing teams, effectively leveraging all three areas to better serve clients and injured workers.

"One Call is already highly respected and sought after for its high quality and extensive provider network, comprehensive ancillary solutions, and genuine regard for injured workers," said Cutler. "And the team knows they have something special – you can feel it in the culture, in the way they talk about their client relationships, and through the product enhancements they've introduced over the last few years. I'm excited to align One Call's strategy more closely with one of its greatest assets, the network of providers who care for a key One Call constituent – injured workers – and I look forward to the work ahead."

Cutler joins One Call with more than 25 years of extensive healthcare experience across both the payer and provider landscapes. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, payer strategies for VillageMD, a leading provider of innovative primary care services across the nation. In his role, he led the team responsible for managing fee-for-service and value-based total cost of care arrangements for the Medicare Advantage, commercial group, and individual/ACA exchange lines of business for more than 4,000 clinicians across 26 geographic markets.

Prior to VillageMD, Cutler held progressive leadership roles in a variety of critical functions – such as strategy, healthcare delivery, network operations, healthcare finance, and network development – for payer organizations such as Horizon Blue Cross/Blue Shield of New Jersey, Aetna, and Coventry Health Care. His provider experience includes nine years leading payer contracting for VillageMD, as well as acute care delivery providers Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) and Philadelphia-based Main Line Health.

In addition to his professional experience, Cutler brings strong academic credentials. He earned a joint J.D. and MBA from Temple University and a dual bachelor's degree in political science and marketing from the University of Pennsylvania.

"At One Call, we feel privileged to be a leader within the workers' compensation industry," said One Call CEO Jay Krueger. "For more than 30 years, we've continued to innovate our services and solutions to remain at the forefront of the industry. With Howard joining our team, I look forward to extending our capabilities and continuing One Call's position as synonymous with value and outcomes, for clients and injured workers alike."

As a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers for high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

