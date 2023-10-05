BLUETTI Unveils Unbeatable Autumn Prime Day Savings on Power Stations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a renowned leader in portable power solutions, is thrilled to announce its Autumn Prime Day promotion, delivering unprecedented savings on its cutting-edge power stations. From October 5th to 20th, customers can seize the opportunity to fortify their homes against unexpected power outages and enhance their outdoor adventures.

Modular Home Battery Systems: AC300, AC500

BLUETTI's AC300+B300 and AC500+B300S modular systems offer an unrivaled shield against power interruptions. These responsive UPS systems guarantee uninterrupted power to essential appliances within a mere 20 milliseconds. Beyond securing homes, they efficiently tap into solar energy and cost-effective grid power. The AC300 with two B300 batteries supports an AC+solar dual input rate of up to 5,400W, while the AC500 counterpart could top at 8,000W, ensuring sustainable and budget-friendly energy solutions. With modularity at its core, users can scale their power storage capacity, ranging from 3,072Wh to a maximum of 18,432Wh(AC500), to their unique needs and budgets.

All-in-One Home Power Station: EP500

The EP500, an all-in-one powerhouse, presents an excellent choice for those with modest power requirements. Packing a 5,120Wh LiFePO₄ battery and a 2,000W pure sine wave AC inverter, it stands as a reliable power source. Its mobility is enhanced with four wheels, allowing it to roll around to power kitchens, backyards, and more. With the UPS function, it swiftly restores power within 20 milliseconds during grid outages. With 15 outlets, it accommodates a range of appliances and offers a 1,800W AC+PV dual charging option to reduce energy costs.

Portable Generators for Adventurous Souls: AC60, EB Series

For outdoor enthusiasts, the BLUETTI AC60, water, and dust-resistant is the perfect companion. With a 403Wh battery, it can power cameras and lamps for extended periods. Its expandability with B80 also adds more runtime. The EB series, including the EB3A, EB55, and EB70S, complement outdoor adventures seamlessly, especially when paired with BLUETTI's portable solar panels like the PV120 and PV200.

All-Around Power Stations: AC200MAX, AC180

BLUETTI's AC series, featuring the AC200MAX and AC180, delivers compact yet robust power solutions. The AC200MAX, boasting 2,200W output from its 2,048Wh LFP battery, is ideal for RV trips, camping, and emergency backup. The AC180, at 16.4kg, offers 1,152Wh capacity and 1,800W output(2,700W in power lifting mode), making it a reliable companion for various applications.

As autumn ushers in unpredictable weather, having a dependable power source can make all the difference. BLUETTI's power stations cater to both indoor and outdoor needs. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to unlock incredible savings with BLUETTI.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

