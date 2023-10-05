Likewise Introduces Pix - The World's First Personal Entertainment Companion

Powered by AI, Pix Solves the Everyday Challenge of Entertainment Content Discovery by Delivering Personalized Picks and Insights for TV Shows, Movies, Books, and Podcasts

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Likewise , the Bill Gates-backed personalized entertainment discovery platform with over 6 million registered users, proudly introduces Pix , the world's first personal entertainment companion. Pix, a free service from Likewise, helps users find their next favorite TV show, movie, book, or podcast. Anyone can send Pix a question by texting (877) TEXTPIX (877-839-8749) or by sending an email to pix@likewise.com and receive entertainment recommendations within seconds. Pix can also answer questions on Likewise.com, in the Likewise mobile app, and even on the Likewise connected TV app, where users can see their watchlist and stream instant recommendations directly on their TV.

Pix is not just another AI chatbot. It combines 600 million consumer data points and machine learning algorithms from Likewise with the natural language processing of OpenAI to make finding great content easy. Pix learns the individual preferences of each user and provides them with recommendations that are truly personalized to their individual tastes. Pix even reaches out to users when new content becomes available that matches their personal interests.

"While AI chatbots have deservedly captured the public's attention, personal companions like Pix will soon make AI practical for each of us, every day. Likewise is thrilled to introduce Pix, a true personal entertainment companion that is available anytime and anywhere to help all of us find our next favorite TV show, movie, book, or podcast," said Ian Morris, CEO of Likewise.

Pix integrates seamlessly into people's daily lives to help them find their next favorite show, movie, book, or podcast. Pix responds to entertainment questions via email, text, connected TV devices, the Likewise mobile App, and on Likewise.com. For example, anyone can:

Text Pix: ' Can you recommend a scary movie on Prime or Hulu? '

Email Pix: ' What is a thrilling novel similar to The Silent Patient ?'

Speak to Pix via their TV Remote: 'What are some documentaries currently trending on Netflix or Max'

No matter the platform, Pix provides more than just basic answers. Every response from Pix includes recommended shows, movies, books, or podcasts along with a link to a unique web page that provides additional information on every recommended item. Each recommendation includes a description, rating, reviews, and in the case of TV shows and movies, the ability to watch a trailer and even launch the show or movie right from Likewise.

To try Pix for yourself:

Text Pix at (877) TEXTPIX, that's (877-839-8749)

Email Pix at pix@likewise.com

Visit www.likewise.com/pix

About Likewise ( www.likewise.com ):

Backed by Bill Gates, Likewise is the leading personalized entertainment discovery platform. The company combines rich, real-time preference data with the latest AI technology to provide users with highly personalized and curated recommendations covering TV shows, movies, books, and podcasts. With more than 6 million registered users with taste profiles that include 600 million preferences, as well as 2.5 million subscriptions to its personalized entertainment newsletters, Likewise continues to revolutionize the way people discover and engage with their favorite entertainment content.

