Freehand New York's Broken Shaker Partners With Street Soccer USA for an Unforgettable Day of Soccer, Charity, and Cocktails in Times Square

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freehand Hotels - a standout collection of beloved hotels operated by the trailblazing hospitality brand Generator, that combines innovative design, award-winning food and beverage, and community spirit - is excited to announce a partnership with Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty and strengthening community through soccer.

On October 7th, from 3-11PM guests can join the Broken Shaker VIP tent in the heart of Times Square for a front row seat to the Times Square Street Soccer Cup. They will be offering light bites and specialty handcrafted cocktails such as Hat Trick, Clean Sheet, and Flop Off. With donations from the drinks supporting and promoting the incredible advocacy work the organization is doing for underserved youth.

The Times Square Street Soccer USA cup will take place in Father Duffy Square. The one-day street soccer tournament will transform Times Square into a 5v5 street soccer match. The tournament will vary from Street Soccer USA teams and games with players from Borussia Dortmund "Legends" and corporate sponsors.

Freehand has launched a competition on Instagram where followers can win a two-night stay at

Freehand New York during the event weekend and gain exclusive access to the Broken Shaker VIP tent, allowing guests to savor cocktails and have a front row seat to the tournament. Enter the competition HERE .

Learn more about Street Soccer USA and how to get involved by visiting Street Soccer USA .

About Freehand Hotels

Freehand is a standout collection of beloved hotels operated by the trailblazing hospitality brand Generator that combine innovative design, award-winning food and beverage, and community spirit. Each Freehand location – across the US's most vibrant cities New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami – takes its cues from its surrounding neighborhood, with spaces that are a microcosm of the best each city has to offer ensuring every experience at each Freehand property is completely one-of-a-kind. Acquired by London-based Queensgate Investments in 2019, Freehand and its award-winning renowned food and beverage concept, Broken Shaker, joins the trailblazing and globally revered, boutique Generator properties in offering affordable, design-centric accommodations—that include sophisticated yet comfortable private and shared rooms—alongside thoughtful communal spaces, and a lively, youth-driven social culture. Learn more on www.freehandhotels.com | @freehandhotels

About Street Soccer USA

Street Soccer USA is a national 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty and strengthening community through soccer in more than a dozen US Cities. They are creating transformative events that celebrate and grow the unique soccer culture in the United States while raising funds and awareness for Street Soccer USA year-round programming that makes soccer accessible to the least served neighborhoods across the country. More information here: https://www.streetsoccerusa.org/timessquarecup/

