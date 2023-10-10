2023 FAIR Conference to Explore Managing New SEC Cyber Rules and AI Risks to Maximize Strategic Business Initiatives

In-person event on Oct. 17-18 in Washington, D.C.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the financial stakes in cybersecurity grow higher, The FAIR Institute , a non-profit professional organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of measuring and managing cybersecurity and operational risk, is inviting the cyber risk community to attend 2023 FAIR Conference (FAIRCON23) .

FAIRCON23 is the definitive conference for AI & Cyber Risk. This year attendees will learn how to solve for the risks of AI, leverage new models to help quantify and determine materiality, gain insights on how to be ready to comply with the new SEC ruling, improve board communications, and hear many perspectives from cyber leaders from companies such as Capital One, Cigna, Netflix, GSK, Expedia and EY.

*NEW* CISO half-day workshop on generative AI

Over 40 speakers, 3 track of breakout sessions, panel discussions "Getting Ready for the New SEC Ruling" with David Hirsch , Chief, Crypto Asset and Cyber Unit in the Division of Enforcement at the SEC "Navigating the Confluence of Cybersecurity and AI: Mitigating Risks for the Future" with Chris DeRusha , Federal CISO | Deputy National Cyber Director and Eric Goldstein , Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA "Case Study: Modeling the Risk of Ransomware Risk using FAIR and MITRE ATT&CK" with Jon Baker , Director, MITRE Center for Threat-Informed Defense Themed



The conference will be held in person at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, D.C., from October 17-18.

For those looking for a deeper dive in AI Risk, getting started on FAIR Fundamentals and seeking training credits, the institute is offering FAIR courses on October 15 - 16, before the conference.

"The FAIR Conference has emerged as a future-shaping event over the years when it comes to advancing the cyber risk management profession. We look forward to our annual conference when the leaders in the cyber risk management community come together to share the latest in research, best practices, and trends. This year has an incredible line up with even more expert speakers to drive change and better prepare leaders especially with the SEC ruling and ongoing questions on how to best manage cyber and AI risk. Plus, we recently released a new framework called FAIR-MAM (Materiality Assessment Model) to help organizations proactively build processes to assess, report and manage material cyber incidents," said Nick Sanna, Founder of the FAIR Institute.

Membership to The FAIR Institute is free, and members are eligible for discounted tickets to FAIRCON23. To register for the event, visit https://www.fairinstitute.org/2023-fair-conference .

Sponsors include Technical Advisor: Safe Security (SAFE); Institute Sponsors: IBM, Protiviti, RiskRecon, Ostrich Cyber-Risk; and Conference Sponsors: Black Kite, LogicGate, The Open Group, and Intuitive Cloud.

About the FAIR Institute

The FAIR Institute is a research-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of cyber and operational risk management through education, standards and collaboration. The driver behind our mission is the breakthrough achieved by FAIR™, the risk taxonomy and quantification standard, key to effective risk management.

Its members - forward-thinking risk officers, cybersecurity leaders and business executives - now exceed 15,000 in over 100 countries, with representation of 50% of Fortune 1000. The FAIR Institute has been recognized by SC Media as one of the three most influential industry organizations of the last 30 years.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.fairinstitute.org .

FAIR Institute education partners include: Arizona University, Boston College, Carnegie Mellon University, Ferris State University, George Mason University, Harvard University, Macquarie University, Pepperdine University, San Jose State University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Marymount University, Georgetown University, Georgia Southern University, Catholic University of America, University of Tampa, University of Toronto, Virginia Tech, Washington University in St. Louis, University of Wisconsin, Webster University, Seattle Pacific University, Glasgow Caledonian University, and Universidad Andina Simón Bolivar (UASB).

