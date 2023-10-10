A DIGITAL PICTURE FRAME MAY BE THE 'SMARTEST' HOME TECH PURCHASE FOR YOUR KIDS

Making photos a shared experience with kids early on in life is beneficial for their mental health, development and sense of belonging.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids are the primary subjects of parents' camera rolls and social media feeds, but the people who benefit most from seeing those photos – the kids – aren't able to see them. According to new research commissioned by Aura , an innovator of WiFi-connected digital frames, 91% of US parents report that their children actively ask to see pictures that are taken of them, but these photos never leave the devices they're captured on. The desire to see photos increases to up to 97% once kids turn 5 through the age of 13. A WiFi-connected digital picture frame, one that makes photo sharing easy from a phone , may be the best way for parents to get smartphone photos into their homes.

According to the survey conducted by OnePoll of 1,000 US parents, the primary ways they share photos with their kids are by showing them on their smartphone, on social media, or by sending directly to their children's devices. Only 25% of kids around the age of 11 have a mobile phone, and most don't get their first social media account until after 12 years old . Acknowledging the impacts of social media on kids and alternatives to support their positive mental health, looking at photos with family, together may support positive conversations starting as early as preschool.

Of the parents surveyed, only 21% had photos available to kids off of a smartphone (in printed books, on TVs/screensavers, or hung on walls). When exploring ways that families can positively use photos at home to support their children's well-being, Aura turned to noted psychologist and authority on the emotional significance of personal photographs, Judy Weiser , to learn more on the interactions between children and the photos that are displayed in their homes – particularly photos that include them.

"Viewing personal snapshots instantly connects viewers with feelings and thoughts buried deeply in their unconscious memories, so that each time these are seen again – especially if discussed with others – this can increase insight about themselves, as well as enhance communication between them and others they are talking to about these," Ms. Weiser notes. "This can be especially important as a way for family members to learn more about their children while the child explains how the photo makes them feel, what memories it evokes, and other similar responses when asked open-ended 'exploratory questions' that cannot be answered with a simple yes-or-no reply."

Knowing that a parent wants to learn more about what a child feels and thinks about can increase the child's emotional well-being and self-esteem as early as age four years old. According to Ms. Weiser, it's important that parents know how to have a dialogue about photos with their kids. Here are some prompts that parents can use to help get these conversations started and continually convey interest to a child when they draw your attention to a photo:

What do you remember most about the moment that this photo was taken? How were you feeling when it was taken? How does it make you feel now?

What do you think would be a good title for this photo, and why?

Is there someone you would most like to give a copy of this photo to? Who? Why would you want to share it with that particular person?

Tips for getting photos back into your home in the smartphone era:

Get photos off the phone and on a digital picture frame. Aura designed their WiFi-connected digital frames to make it easy to share photos and videos from phones to one or multiple frames. A frame is a great addition to a kids' room, or in a shared family space.

Ask family members to add photos. Aura's digital frames can be updated from anywhere with unlimited photo storage, meaning invited loved ones can share their own photos with your kids no matter where they live – creating connection and promoting a sense of belonging.

Give kids the camera. Involve kids in the process by letting them take their own photos and choosing which to display. This can spark a sense of accomplishment and pride whenever they see their photos appear on the frame.

Display a mix of old and new. Pass down memories and share heritage stories. Dig out wedding photos and old family memories. (Aura also has an in-app photo scanner to make this process simple, directly from the phone to the frame).

Using a digital frame to create a bridge while co-parenting

According to statistics on children of divorce, roughly 50% of American children will witness the end of their parents' marriage. When co-parents make it a point to continue to share memories with their children across separate households, it helps foster a sense of belonging and normalcy, even if the normalcy is new and different. A digital picture frame can bridge the gap by displaying positive memories of the child's entire family in one place.

"A child's self-worth is bolstered when they feel secure and know they have a stable family environment they can depend on, even if it's spread across more than one household. Sharing photos and special moments with your co-parenting partner is a great way to rebuild a new family structure and help children feel connected to both parents, no matter where they spend their time," says Darlene Taylor , co-parenting coach and author of, It's Not About Us: A Co-parenting Survival Guide to Taking the High Road. "My shared-parenting partner and I have prioritized sharing pictures of major or exciting moments that our daughter has with the other parent, and that has helped keep us bonded for her. Now that she is 16, she can add her own memories to our Aura frame and share things that she finds meaningful."

