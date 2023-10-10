MISSION ROCK RESIDENTIAL CREATES AND APPOINTS CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER TO SPEARHEAD OPERATIONS VISION

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a nationwide 3rd party property management company renowned for its team-centric culture and unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class service to residents, is delighted to announce the appointment of Arista Eden as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The COO role was newly created due to the organization's growth and commitment to its vision. As COO, Arista will assume oversight of the Property Operations Department for Mission Rock Residential, LLC, collaborating closely with Executive Vice Presidents to drive property performance, strategic direction, and initiatives. Arista will play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless alignment between various departments within Mission Rock, reinforcing the organization's reputation for excellence.

Arista Eden is no stranger to Mission Rock, having previously served as the Vice President of Asset Management for one of the company's largest clients, April Housing, and before that, with AIG Global Real Estate. With over two decades of experience in multi-family development, acquisitions, financing, management, and dispositions, Arista brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Her financial acumen and strategic vision make her the ideal candidate to help lead Mission Rock into its next chapter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arista Eden to the Mission Rock family as our Chief Operations Officer," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "Arista's track record of achievement, her deep understanding of our industry, and her appreciation and commitment to further strengthen Mission Rock's people-first culture make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact she will undoubtedly have on our organization."

As COO, Arista Eden will oversee Mission Rock Residential's asset performance, operations strategy, ESG initiatives, and client relationships. Over the upcoming months, Arista will actively engage with all departments, visit properties, participate in team events, and meet with clients to understand Mission Rock's operations comprehensively and its dedication to delivering unparalleled customer service.

Mission Rock Residential is excited about the future with Arista Eden as Chief Operations Officer. She is confident that her leadership will further advance the organization's mission to provide its residents with the highest quality customer service.

