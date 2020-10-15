Used Cars are In Again!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rusty Eck Ford and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rusty Eck Ford, visit Rusty Eck Ford online.

Gone are the days of big dollar leases and regular new car purchases. As things have changed in many ways over 2020, most people are feeling a hit in the pocketbook. Even those that are financially sound and stable in their employment are finding so many things are uncertain right now, that they are not going out and making big dollar purchases like new cars. With the average price of a new car in 2020 hitting right around $38,000, many people are opting for used over new when shopping for a vehicle. Buyers are also finding that the new car inventory is coming up a bit short of their expectations. Factory shut downs and slow sales have created a bit of a shortage when it comes to new car inventory.

The used car market is as hot as ever and people all over are opting for a good pre owned value over a more expensive new car. The used car market can vary from As-Is to warranty coverage. Prices are available to fit almost any budget and, this new found demand is creating some great finds. Dealers are working as hard as ever, not just selling cars, but buying them too. They recognize the increase in demand and are working overtime to provide inventory. This increased effort to get more used cars on the market, is driving some great bargains for buyers and sellers both. Rusty Eck Ford has also been ramping up on inventory and are ready to help you find your next vehicle. Used or New, Rusty Eck Ford has you covered!

How many Wichita car dealerships can give you the WOW effect? None other than Rusty Eck Ford can! When you visit our Ford dealership in Wichita, KS, you’ll enjoy World Class Service, Out of this world pricing and Wonderful people. Our Wichita Ford dealership has been in the family for generations and has continued to play a prominent role in the community for over 65 years. Whether you’re visiting us for Ford sales, service or financing, you’ll come first, even out in the community. We have Ford financing options for everyone and offer a First-Time Car Buyer program to help make buying or leasing a Ford that much easier. Get directions to Rusty Eck Ford and come join a family that’ll care for your automotive needs!

When we say people come first here at Rusty Eck Ford, we truly mean it. We keep our Kansas Ford dealership open six days a week, including Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to help better serve your needs. We also spend time out in the community trying to make a difference. We sponsor our local Red Cross chapters and have successfully raised over $1 million for our local schools through our Adopt a School program and Ford test-drives. Whether we’re supporting Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure or sponsoring our local Boys & Girls Club, we’re thinking of you and how our efforts impact your life. Join us in making Wichita a fun place to live and work and hurry in to buy or service a Ford!

Looking for More Reasons to Buy from Rusty Eck Ford?