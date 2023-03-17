Currently, the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) have the third-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +1100 on the moneyline.

The Jayhawks are against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Second Round. Tip time is slated for 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, March 18. Kansas is favored by 3.5 points (the over/under is set at 143.5).

Kansas NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1100 3rd Bet $100 to win $1100 Pre-Tournament +800 2nd Bet $100 to win $800 Pre-New Year +1400 3rd Bet $100 to win $1400 Preseason +1400 5th Bet $100 to win $1400

Kansas Team Stats

Kansas has a +266 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. It is putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and is giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball.

Kansas has a 24-4 record in games it was listed as favorites, and a 3-3 record in games it was listed as the underdog.

Kansas is 4-3 this season when favored by three or fewer points, and is 20-1 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Kansas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 13-7 | Q2 Record: 7-0 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

13-7 | 7-0 | 5-0 | 3-0 Kansas has 13 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Kansas has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Kansas Players

The Jayhawks points and rebounds leader is Jalen Wilson. He scores 20.1 points per game and adds 8.4 rebounds.

The team is led in assists by Dajuan Harris' 6.3 per game.

The Jayhawks are led by Gradey Dick from long distance. He makes 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Harris leads the team with 2.2 steals per game. KJ Adams collects 0.8 blocks a contest to pace Kansas.

