Sunday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (11-11, 4-6 AAC) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9 AAC) going head to head at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Shockers, who are listed as the favorites. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 5.

According to our computer prediction, Wichita State should cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 138.5 over/under.

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 73, Tulsa 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Tulsa

Wichita State has put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Tulsa is 6-13-0. A total of 11 out of the Shockers' games this season have hit the over, and 12 of the Golden Hurricane's games have gone over. The two teams average 136.6 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under. Wichita State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the last 10 games. Tulsa has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games.

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers have a +42 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 68 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball and are allowing 66.1 per outing to rank 80th in college basketball.

The 33.6 rebounds per game Wichita State averages rank 92nd in the nation. Its opponents collect 33 per contest.

Wichita State makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (276th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Shockers average 88.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (292nd in college basketball), and allow 86.3 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball).

Wichita State has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (86th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (294th in college basketball).

