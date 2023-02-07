Tuesday's contest features the TCU Horned Frogs (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) squaring off at Bramlage Coliseum in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 73-71 win for TCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 7.

According to our computer prediction, TCU projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kansas State. The over/under has been set at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Kansas State vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 73, Kansas State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. TCU

Pick ATS: TCU (+4.5)



Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Kansas State's record against the spread this season is 15-6-0, and TCU's is 11-10-0. The Wildcats have a 12-9-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Horned Frogs have a record of 13-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 154 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while TCU has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +192 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.7 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (148th in college basketball).

The 32.7 rebounds per game Kansas State averages rank 136th in the nation, and are 2.0 more than the 30.7 its opponents collect per outing.

Kansas State hits 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.1 (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Wildcats rank 125th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 52nd in college basketball, allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.2 per game (287th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (41st in college basketball).

