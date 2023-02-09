Wichita State vs. Tulane Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (13-10) and the Wichita State Shockers (13-10) facing off at Charles Koch Arena (on February 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-63 victory for Tulane, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Shockers are coming off of a 70-60 loss to Memphis in their most recent game on Saturday.
Wichita State vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita State vs. Tulane Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 69, Wichita State 63
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- On November 19, the Shockers picked up their best win of the season, a 57-53 victory over the North Texas Lady Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 112) in our computer rankings.
- The Shockers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-65 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 18
- 78-69 over Montana (No. 144) on November 25
- 89-67 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on November 16
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 8
- 69-50 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on January 28
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers average 66.3 points per game (160th in college basketball) while giving up 61.7 per outing (110th in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game.
- Wichita State is putting up 59.7 points per game this season in conference action, which is 6.6 fewer points per game than its season average (66.3).
- The Shockers are putting up 66.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 65.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Wichita State is allowing 10.1 fewer points per game (56.8) than in road games (66.9).
- The Shockers have been putting up 59.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
