Thursday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (13-10) and the Wichita State Shockers (13-10) facing off at Charles Koch Arena (on February 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-63 victory for Tulane, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Shockers are coming off of a 70-60 loss to Memphis in their most recent game on Saturday.

Wichita State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 69, Wichita State 63

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Shockers picked up their best win of the season, a 57-53 victory over the North Texas Lady Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 112) in our computer rankings.

The Shockers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

73-65 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 18

78-69 over Montana (No. 144) on November 25

89-67 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on November 16

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 8

69-50 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on January 28

Wichita State Performance Insights