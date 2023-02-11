Saturday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (15-7) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-8) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 11.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 73-55 win against TCU in their last game on Wednesday.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 71, Texas Tech 65

Kansas Schedule Analysis

When the Jayhawks defeated the Arizona Wildcats, the No. 28 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-50 on December 8, it was their season's signature victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 29

74-42 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 30

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 68) on January 18

77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 91) on January 4

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas Performance Insights