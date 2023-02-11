The Oklahoma Sooners (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) and the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) take the floor at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. The matchup has no line set.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Jayhawks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 12 of the Jayhawks' 21 games with a set total.

Kansas has an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma (9-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.8% more often than Kansas (8-13-0) this season.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 68.0 144.1 67.0 135.5 133.4 Kansas 76.1 144.1 68.5 135.5 143.2

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Kansas has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Jayhawks have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

Kansas has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread in conference games this year.

The Jayhawks put up 9.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Sooners give up to opponents (67.0).

Kansas has put together an 8-9 ATS record and an 18-2 overall record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 9-12-0 10-11-0 Kansas 8-13-0 12-9-0

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits

Oklahoma Kansas 7-5 Home Record 12-1 1-6 Away Record 4-3 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 2-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.3 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

