The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) clash to determine the Super Bowl champion at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023 as the NFL Playoffs come to a close.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chiefs as they ready for this matchup against the Eagles.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 1.5 50.5 -124 +104

Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

The Chiefs have combined with their opponent to score more than 50.5 points in 10 of 17 games this season, including the regular season and postseason.

Kansas City's regular season matchups had a 49.7-point average over/under, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Chiefs' record against the spread in the regular season was 7-10-0, and in the playoffs it is 1-1-0.

The Chiefs split the two games they played as underdogs in the regular season, and are 0-0 in the playoffs.

Kansas City has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +104 on the moneyline (in the regular season and playoffs).

Chiefs vs. Eagles Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.4 5 17 Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 10 17

Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

In its last three games, Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

None of the Chiefs' past three contests have gone over the total.

The Eagles have scored a total of 133 more points than their opponents this year (7.9 per game), and the Chiefs have outscored opponents by 127 points (7.5 per game).

Kansas City has defeated Philadelphia one time in the past one matchup.

The Chiefs have covered one time in those games, with the teams eclipsing the total in that game.

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Playoffs Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 50 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 28 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-0

