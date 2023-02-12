Sunday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (14-10) and the Oklahoma Sooners (19-4) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kansas State taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

Last time out, the Wildcats lost 78-68 to Texas Tech on Sunday.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, Oklahoma 71

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best victory of the season came against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team (No. 11), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats captured the 78-77 home win on February 1.

The Wildcats have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 13) on November 17

73-59 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 4

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on January 4

72-45 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 7

77-38 over Clemson (No. 130) on November 24

Kansas State Performance Insights