Wichita State vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Wichita State Shockers (14-10) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (16-8) going head to head at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wichita State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Shockers enter this game following a 69-61 win against Tulane on Thursday.
Wichita State vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
Wichita State vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wichita State 63, East Carolina 62
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- The Shockers notched their best win of the season on February 9, when they grabbed a 69-61 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-53 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 19
- 73-65 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 18
- 78-69 over Montana (No. 144) on November 25
- 89-67 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on November 16
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 8
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers put up 66.5 points per game (157th in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per contest (109th in college basketball). They have a +115 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.
- Wichita State has averaged 6 fewer points in AAC action (60.5) than overall (66.5).
- The Shockers are putting up more points at home (66.4 per game) than away (65.4).
- Wichita State gives up 57.1 points per game at home, and 66.9 away.
- While the Shockers are scoring 66.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 60.5 points per contest.
